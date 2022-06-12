Jacksonville's Homer Barrage Sends Stripers to 7-3 Loss
June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-31) yielded a season-high four home runs in a 7-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (32-28) on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. Gwinnett lost the series 4-2.
Decisive Plays: Lewin Diaz staked Jacksonville to a 1-0 lead with an RBI double off Huascar Ynoa (L, 2-3) in the first inning. In the fourth, back-to-back homers by J.J. Bleday (12) and Peyton Burdick (8) off Ynoa made it 3-0. Brian Miller launched a solo shot (1) off Nick Vincent in the sixth, and Bleday hit his second solo clout (13) off Thomas Burrows in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Kramer Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored, and RBI atop the order for the Stripers. Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika each went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. In addition to the four solo homers for Jacksonville, Bryson Brigman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 3-7 in series finales this season, having lost five straight. Gosselin has reached base safely in nine straight games since June 1, batting .294 (10-for-34) in that span.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 14): Gwinnett vs. the Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.
