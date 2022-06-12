Greinke Throws Five Strong Innings in Rehab Start Win over IronPigs
June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (29-29) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-26) 10-0 on get out day. The IronPigs won the first ever series between the two teams 2-4.
Omaha started their half of the first with two runners in scoring position with one out. RF Edward Olivares drew a walk to start the inning before CF Nate Eaton moved him to third with a double. Lehigh Valley successfully picked off Olivares for the second out of the inning but DH Vinnie Pasquantino and C Cam Gallagher both drew walks to load the bases. Omaha plated the game's first run on a single from LF Brewer Hicklen to take an early lead.
Omaha kept the momentum rolling in the second, putting up a three piece in the inning. SS Angelo Castellano put a single into the outfield with one out before Olivares drew another walk. 1B Nick Pratto hit his 11th home run of the game to give the Storm Chasers a 4-0 lead.
Hicklen brewed up the storm in the third with a line drive single into center. 2B Clay Dungan hit an RBI double to score Hicklen and Castellano followed that up with an RBI single of his own. Olivares drew his third walk in as many plate appearances before Pratto drove in a pair to end the inning with Omaha ahead 8-0.
Gallagher hit his first Triple-A homer of the season in the fourth and Castellano scored on an RBI single from Eaton in the fifth.
RHP Zack Greinke (Win, 1-0) tossed 5.0 innings in his first rehab start in Omaha, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
Omaha's bats quieted in the sixth, seventh, and eighth inning. Omaha's pitching staff combined for no walks, two hits, and six strikeouts in their fourth shutout of the season, taking the final game of the series 10-0.
Sunday's series finale is Bellevue Community Night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:45 with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 the Zone. Tomorrow is also Family Funday presented by Nebraska Medicine. Kids can run the bases and play catch on the field tomorrow as a part of Family Funday.
The Chasers head to Des Moines, Iowa next week for a six-game set with the I-Cubs. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:38 p.m. from Principal Park. Coverage will begin at 6:15 with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 the Zone.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 12, 2022
- Greinke Throws Five Strong Innings in Rehab Start Win over IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs shutout in finale by Omaha - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Columbus Bests Indy in Series Finale, 11-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Pounds Four Home Runs in Series Win over Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wings Swept in St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Finish off Sweep of Red Wings, Win 5-1 for Franchise Record Tying Seventh Straight Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville's Homer Barrage Sends Stripers to 7-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Take Series over Bulls with One-Run Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Toledo Launches Four Long Balls in Set Finale Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Edge Bulls 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Handle Sounds, Win Six-Game Series - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Take Series With Sunday Win In Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Nine Runs Not Enough in Offensive Shootout - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fly Past the Bats 6-1 in Sunday's Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Finale to Worcester 4-3 and Drop Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Wraps up Homestand with 10-1 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Ends Winning Streak - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall 6-1 to Knights in Series Finale Sunday Afternoon - Louisville Bats
- Downs & Duran Homer in Eighth to Beat Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Announce Four Roster Moves on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (34-25) vs. Indianapolis Indians (30-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Greinke Throws Five Strong Innings in Rehab Start Win over IronPigs
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Lehigh Valley
- Omaha Falls to Lehigh Valley in Extras
- Mengden Throws Third Straight Quality Start in 12-3 Win
- Two Homers and a Triple Not Enough in Loss to Lehigh Valley