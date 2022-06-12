Greinke Throws Five Strong Innings in Rehab Start Win over IronPigs

June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (29-29) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-26) 10-0 on get out day. The IronPigs won the first ever series between the two teams 2-4.

Omaha started their half of the first with two runners in scoring position with one out. RF Edward Olivares drew a walk to start the inning before CF Nate Eaton moved him to third with a double. Lehigh Valley successfully picked off Olivares for the second out of the inning but DH Vinnie Pasquantino and C Cam Gallagher both drew walks to load the bases. Omaha plated the game's first run on a single from LF Brewer Hicklen to take an early lead.

Omaha kept the momentum rolling in the second, putting up a three piece in the inning. SS Angelo Castellano put a single into the outfield with one out before Olivares drew another walk. 1B Nick Pratto hit his 11th home run of the game to give the Storm Chasers a 4-0 lead.

Hicklen brewed up the storm in the third with a line drive single into center. 2B Clay Dungan hit an RBI double to score Hicklen and Castellano followed that up with an RBI single of his own. Olivares drew his third walk in as many plate appearances before Pratto drove in a pair to end the inning with Omaha ahead 8-0.

Gallagher hit his first Triple-A homer of the season in the fourth and Castellano scored on an RBI single from Eaton in the fifth.

RHP Zack Greinke (Win, 1-0) tossed 5.0 innings in his first rehab start in Omaha, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.

Omaha's bats quieted in the sixth, seventh, and eighth inning. Omaha's pitching staff combined for no walks, two hits, and six strikeouts in their fourth shutout of the season, taking the final game of the series 10-0.

Sunday's series finale is Bellevue Community Night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:45 with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 the Zone. Tomorrow is also Family Funday presented by Nebraska Medicine. Kids can run the bases and play catch on the field tomorrow as a part of Family Funday.

The Chasers head to Des Moines, Iowa next week for a six-game set with the I-Cubs. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:38 p.m. from Principal Park. Coverage will begin at 6:15 with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 the Zone.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.