Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 at St. Paul

June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-24) vs. St. Paul Saints (29-29)

Sunday - 3:07 p.m. ET - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Joan Adon (NR) vs. RHP Jake Faria (0-2, 7.12)

ALEXA, PLAY MARVIN'S ROOM: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their fifth-straight game to St. Paul last night, falling 11-7...this loss marks the Wings longest losing streak since they ended the 2021 season with five straight losses against Scranton/WB...despite the loss, the Wings put up 15 hits, their highest mark since 5/26 against Syracuse, which was also a 15-hit performance...six Rochester batters registered multi-hit games, including a three-hit game from first baseman Jake Noll...INF Richard Urena and OF Josh Palacios both hit two-run home runs in the game, accounting for four of the wings seven runs...the Wings' strong offensive output was outdone only by St. Paul's offensive prowess of their own, registering 17 hits, the most knocks Rochester has allowed in a single game all season...the Wings look to avoid the sweep in Minnesota, sending RHP Joan Adon to the mound (NR) in his season debut with the Red Wings after being optioned by Washington on June 8th...he will face Twins farmhand RHP Jake Faria (0-2, 7.12).

OLYMPUS HAS FALLLLLEN: Yesterday's game against Saint Paul marks the first time this season the Red Wings have lost five-straight games...this is the most consecutive losses for the Wings since they ended the 2021 season with five straight (9/29-10/3 vs. SWB)...with yesterday's loss in game five of the series, Rochester's series record falls to 6-3-1.

EVEN WHEN WE LOSE, WE STILL HIT: In yesterday's 11-7 loss to the Saints, the Wings' offense continued to produce as the squad tied their second highest hit total of the season with 15 knocks (three 15+ hit performances in 2022)...the 2021 squad only logged 15 or more hits five times last season in 127 games, putting the 2022 club on pace to surpass that total due to Rochester being two 15-hit performances shy with less than half of the number of games played (59)...Rochester now holds an 18-6 record while registering at least 10 hits on the scoreboard.

FOX ON THE RUN: Second baseman Lucius Fox went 2-for-4 last night and earned his sixth multi-hit performance of the season, being one of six Wings to poke multiple hits yesterday...in 2021, Fox logged 15 multi-hit performances in 62 games played...the switch-hitter is now projected to surpass his 2021 total, having earned nearly half of last year's multi-hit outings in less than a third of the games played (six multi-hit performances in 17 games played).

DOUBLING DOWN: Outfielder Andrew Stevenson went 2-for-5 yesterday while poking a double in the process...with Stevenson's two-bagger last night, the seasoned lefty who has 395 at-bats at the Major League level has now poked at least one XBH in ten of his last 14 games played...Stevenson holds the crown for doubles (18) in the International League with first baseman Jake Noll just a double shy (17) in second place.

WE'RE PUSHING P(ALACIOS), AGAIN: After hitting a two-run home run last night in the loss to St. Paul, OF Josh Palacios has now homered in three-straight games, dating back to 6/9...this marks the first time in his career that the lefty has gone deep in three straight games...prior to this streak, the New York-native had gone 32 games and 134 plate appearances without a long ball...along with the three home runs, Palacios is batting .545 (6-for-13) with a double, five RBI and five runs scored over his last three games.

RAKE NOLL: INF Jake Noll went 3-for-5 with a double, and a run scored in last night's game against St. Paul...the two-bagger marks his 17th double of the season, ranking the 2021 International League All-Star second in the IL, just one behind the league-leader, and teammate, OF Andrew Stevenson...despite ranking fourth on the Red Wings in multi-hit games (16), this was just his first three-hit performance of the season.

PUTTING IT IN PLAY: The Red Wings struck out seven times in 42 plate appearances in last night's loss, good for a strikeout rate of just 16.7%...despite dropping five-straight, and six of their last 10, the Wings have still been putting the ball in play, striking out the fourth fewest times (74) in the International League through 10 games in the month of June...limiting strikeouts is something the Wings have done all season, punching out 491 times in 2220 plate appearances (22.1%), the sixth fewest in the IL.

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT.: Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy is currently sitting on win #698 in his managerial career which spans over 11 seasons...with a loss last night, the former Red Wings player no longer has a chance to reach the 700 win milestone in the state of Minnesota, a place where the former catcher spent parts of seven seasons as a player for the Twins...LeCroy has amassed 121 wins with Low-A Hagerstown, 68 wins with High-A Potomac Nationals, 376 wins with Double-A Harrisburg Senators and 84 wins with Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

NO NEW FRIENDS: The Rochester Red Wings face off against the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate, a title the Red Wings claimed for 17 seasons (18 years including '20)...the Saint's roster features five former Red Wings, including two coaches, who combine for 333 games played in a Wings uniform...Saints Manager and 2020 Red Wings Manager (COVID) Toby Gardenhire leads the group with 153 games played in a Red Wings uniform, having done so during the 2010 and 2011 seasons...Virgil Vasquez, Gardenhire's pitching coach, appeared in 16 games for the Red Wings during 2013-14...Jake Cave (107 games), John Andreoli (43 games), Caleb Hamilton (11 games), and recently-acquired Aaron Sanchez (3 games) round out the group who will be looking to inflict damage upon their former home...Co-Pitching Coach Cibney Bello also spent time with Rochester in a similar role in 2019.

