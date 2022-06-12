Knights Announce Four Roster Moves on Sunday

(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves ahead of today's finale against the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. today.

C/1B Seby Zavala had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. In 41 games this season with the Knights, Zavala is hitting .282 (40-for-142) with 26 runs scored, 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 RBIs. He is currently seventh in the International League in OBP (.396), fourth in OPS (.931) and sixth in SLG (.535). Zavala, 28, was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 12th round of the June 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of San Diego State University.

LHP Tanner Banks was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Banks made one appearance with Charlotte this season and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA (2.0 IP). He is 0-0 with a 4.57 ERA with the White Sox this season in 14 games (21.2 IP). Banks, 30, made his major-league debut on April 10, 2022 with the White Sox. He spent the entire 2021 season with the Charlotte Knights and posted a 3-3 record with a 4.53 ERA in 25 games (five starts) over 59.2 innings pitched.

1B/DH Yermín Mercedes was designated for assignment today by the Chicago White Sox. In 25 games this season with Charlotte, he hit .230 (20-for-87) with 14 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases.

RHP Davis Martin was optioned to Charlotte today from the Chicago White Sox. He is 3-1 with a 4.71 ERA in four starts this season with the Knights (21.0 IP). With the White Sox, the 25-year-old went 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA in three games (two starts) over 15.1 innings pitched.

So far this season, a total of 11 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17 & June 3), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26 & June 12) and C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12).

