Redbirds Take Series over Bulls with One-Run Victory
June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds clinched a series victory in the series finale of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls on Friday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 5-4.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Memphis became the first team in professional baseball to reach 100 home runs on the season with a third baseman Cory Spangenberg solo home run to right field.
Designated hitter Paul DeJong carried over his success from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. The right-handed hitter tallied three RBIs in the win, including a two-run homer to put Memphis up 4-0 in the third.
Redbirds starter Connor Thomas commanded six strong innings in his second start of the series. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs, struck out five Bulls and did not walk a batter to earn the win. Junior Fernandez closed out the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds (35-25) will return home to AutoZone Park to start a six-game series and continue the 12-game homestand against the International League West leading Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 14 for a 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
