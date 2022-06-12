Wings Swept in St. Paul

The Red Wings lost 5-1 to the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon, marking Rochester's sixth loss in a row and a successful series sweep by St. Paul.

CF Matt Lipka tallied Rochester's only run on an RBI from Andrew Stevenson. The Saints held the Wings to six hits on the day and just one after the fifth inning.

Wings RHP Joan Adon allowed four hits and three runs through two innings, while LHP Jace Fry gave up an additional two in the fifth. Relievers Rodriguez, Murphy, Clippard, and Garrett held the Saints scoreless through their respective innings.

SS Lucius Fox registered two hits on the day and was the only Red Wing to notch more than one hit.

This series against St. Paul is the first in which Rochester has been swept, and their six game losing streak is the longest of the season.

With the loss, Rochester now holds just a +0.5 game lead over second place Lehigh Valley in the International League. If the Iron Pigs win their Sunday evening game, they will be tied for first with the Red Wings.

Rochester will have a much needed day off on Monday before their next away series at Scranton starts on June 14 at 6:35 p.m.

