Jacksonville Pounds Four Home Runs in Series Win over Gwinnett
June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp launched four home runs as part of a 14-hit, seven-run output in their 7-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers to wrap up the six-game set Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.
With a wire-to-wire victory, Jacksonville (32-28) took the lead in the bottom of the first. Bryson Brigman reached on an error and then scored on a one-out double from Lewin Díaz to put the Jumbo Shrimp in front 1-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the fourth with a three-spot on the scoreboard. JJ Bleday (13) and Peyton Burdick (8) hit back-to-back solo home runs off Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa (L, 2-3), as Jacksonville took a 3-0 lead. Brian Miller singled and Erik González reached on a fielder's choice and then stole second. Following a strike out, Brigman singled to score González from second for a 4-0 Jacksonville advantage.
Gwinnett (29-31) broke through against Jacksonville reliever Huascar Brazoban in the top of the sixth. With one out, Delino DeShields Jr. singled, stole second and went to third on a balk. Kramer Robertson grounded out but DeShields scored to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Jacksonville immediately responded in the bottom of the sixth with two runs. Brian Miller (1) blasted his first home run of the season and two batters later, Luis Aviles Jr. tripled for his first hit with the Jumbo Shrimp. Brigman knocked his second straight single to score Aviles Jr. and give Jacksonville a 6-1 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp's final run came in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Bleday launched his second solo home run of the game, giving Jacksonville a 7-1 lead.
Gwinnett added two runs in the top of the ninth but their rally fell short. Robertson started with a double and two batters later, scored from third on a double from Braden Shewmake to make the score 7-2. Pat Valaika followed with a double, scoring Shewmake as Gwinnett trailed 7-3. Alex Dickerson grounded out and Jacksonville got their first series win in June.
The Jumbo Shrimp got a great effort from their pitchers. Nick Neidert spun 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Jeff Brigham (W, 3-1) contributed 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Brazoban tossed 2 innings, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Robert Garcia added one scoreless inning, while allowing one hit. Zach Pop wrapped up the ninth inning with one inning pitched and two runs allowed on three hits.
Jacksonville hits the road for a six-game series with the Charlotte Knights starting Tuesday, June 14 at 7:04 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
