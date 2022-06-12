IronPigs shutout in finale by Omaha
June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Papillion, Neb) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-26) managed just two hits - two singles by Rafael Marchan in a 10-0 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (29-29) on Sunday evening. It's the third time this season the IronPigs have been shut out by an opponent.
Jake Newberry (1-1) started the game for Lehigh Valley and pitched just one inning. He allowed one run - a bases loaded walk by Brewer Hicklen that scored Nate Eaton. Joe Gatto gave up a three-run home run to Nick Pratto in the bottom of the second inning as Omaha would take a 4-0 lead. Gatto pitched just one inning for Lehigh Valley.
Kyle Dohy pitched just 2/3 of an inning in the bottom of the third inning as he allowed four runs. Dillon Maples recorded the final out of the inning. Francisco Morales gave up a run in the bottom of the fourth inning - a home run by Cam Gallagher that gave Omaha a 9-0 lead. Tyler Cyr gave up an RBI single to Eaton in the bottom of the fifth inning that saw Omaha take a 10-0 lead.
Braeden Ogle, Jeff Singer, and Zach Warren each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Zack Greinke (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out four batters in five innings pitched for Omaha. Andres Nunez and Brad Peacock each pitched a scoreless inning, and each struck out one batter. Marcelo Martinez pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
The IronPigs return home on Tuesday to begin a 12-game homestand at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 12, 2022
- Greinke Throws Five Strong Innings in Rehab Start Win over IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs shutout in finale by Omaha - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Columbus Bests Indy in Series Finale, 11-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Pounds Four Home Runs in Series Win over Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wings Swept in St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Finish off Sweep of Red Wings, Win 5-1 for Franchise Record Tying Seventh Straight Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville's Homer Barrage Sends Stripers to 7-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Take Series over Bulls with One-Run Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Toledo Launches Four Long Balls in Set Finale Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Edge Bulls 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Handle Sounds, Win Six-Game Series - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Take Series With Sunday Win In Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Nine Runs Not Enough in Offensive Shootout - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fly Past the Bats 6-1 in Sunday's Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Finale to Worcester 4-3 and Drop Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Wraps up Homestand with 10-1 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Ends Winning Streak - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall 6-1 to Knights in Series Finale Sunday Afternoon - Louisville Bats
- Downs & Duran Homer in Eighth to Beat Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Announce Four Roster Moves on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (34-25) vs. Indianapolis Indians (30-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs shutout in finale by Omaha
- Falter Leads IronPigs to Series Win in Omaha
- Munoz leads to Pigs to Extra-Inning Win
- Pigs Drop First Game in Omaha
- Peterson 3-Run Home Run Gives 'Pigs the Win