IronPigs shutout in finale by Omaha

June 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Papillion, Neb) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-26) managed just two hits - two singles by Rafael Marchan in a 10-0 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (29-29) on Sunday evening. It's the third time this season the IronPigs have been shut out by an opponent.

Jake Newberry (1-1) started the game for Lehigh Valley and pitched just one inning. He allowed one run - a bases loaded walk by Brewer Hicklen that scored Nate Eaton. Joe Gatto gave up a three-run home run to Nick Pratto in the bottom of the second inning as Omaha would take a 4-0 lead. Gatto pitched just one inning for Lehigh Valley.

Kyle Dohy pitched just 2/3 of an inning in the bottom of the third inning as he allowed four runs. Dillon Maples recorded the final out of the inning. Francisco Morales gave up a run in the bottom of the fourth inning - a home run by Cam Gallagher that gave Omaha a 9-0 lead. Tyler Cyr gave up an RBI single to Eaton in the bottom of the fifth inning that saw Omaha take a 10-0 lead.

Braeden Ogle, Jeff Singer, and Zach Warren each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Zack Greinke (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out four batters in five innings pitched for Omaha. Andres Nunez and Brad Peacock each pitched a scoreless inning, and each struck out one batter. Marcelo Martinez pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

The IronPigs return home on Tuesday to begin a 12-game homestand at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.