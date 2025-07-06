Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2025

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx rally from an early deficit to defeat the Chicago Sky 80-75 and move to 17-2!

Courtney Williams went off for 25 PTS, 8 REB, & 6 AST, while Napheesa Collier recorded her 5th straight game with 20+ PTS

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.