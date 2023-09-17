Chasers Take Home Season Finale 11-5 over Indianapolis

September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Hits from all nine Omaha Storm Chasers hitters, including three home runs, powered the team to an 11-5 win over the Indianapolis Indians, in the final home game of the 2023 season.

Clay Dungan put the Storm Chasers up early, as he singled in two runs in the bottom of the second inning and Omaha led the rest of the way.

John Rave doubled in a run in the third, then Morgan McCullough singled in one and José Briceño connected on a solo homer to keep Omaha further ahead.

Indianapolis tried to stay within reach and scored runs in the third and fourth on a single and home run, but starter Drew Parrish kept them to just those two runs over his five innings of work to improve to 5-6 this year.

The Chasers added three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, on a solo home run from Angelo Castellano, his 13th of the season and two-run shot from Matt Beaty, his 2nd with Omaha this year.

Will Klein cruised through a scoreless top of the sixth inning but ran intro trouble in the seventh, as five of six Indy hitters reached and three came home to score. Jonathan Heasley stranded two inherited runners behind Klein and worked a scoreless eighth to retire all five batters he faced and keep Omaha in front.

The Chasers added three more in the seventh, as Bubba Thompson singled in a run and a pair of errors from Indianapolis plated two more runs to bring the score to the 11-5 that held to be final.

McCullough led the way with three hits, while Dungan, Rave and Castellano each had two. On top of every hitter getting at laest one hit, eight of nine scored a run and seven different players drove in runs.

Behind Heasley, Taylor Hearn pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish of the victory, adding a strikeout to lower his ERA with the Chasers to 0.75 (1 ER in 12.0 IP).

The Storm Chasers wrap up the 2023 season next week in Columbus, Ohio against the Columbus Clippers beginning Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CT at Huntington Park.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.