Bulls Fall to Bats 10-7 in Home Finale

September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls first baseman Evan Edwards ripped three hits and designated hitter Ruben Cardenas crushed two extra-base hits, including a homer, while Bats third baseman Jason Vosler and shortstop Jose Barrero each bashed homers as part of two-hit efforts in Lousville's 10-7 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Durham's defeat along with Lehigh Valley's loss in Rochester maintains the Bulls' two-game advantage in the International League Second Half standings with six games remaining. The First Half Winning Norfolk Tides will host the Second Half Winning in a best-of-three playoff series from September 26-28.

After the Bats plated two scores in the top of the first, the Bulls battled back with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by an RBI double by Ruben Cardenas, as well as a run-scoring double by C Logan Driscoll and 1B Evan Edwards's RBI knock. Shenton's longball one inning later would give Durham a 5-2 advantage.

Louisville, however, answered back with a trio of tallies in the fourth, in addition to four runs in the fifth and another score in the sixth to go up 10-5. Cardenas would crush his 22nd homer of the year, a solo shot, in the seventh, to narrow Durham's deficit to 10-6 and LF Kameron Misner mashed a solo shot to left, yet the Bulls were unable to fully erase the margin.

Edwards (3-4, 1 RBI), Cardenas (2-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI) and Misner (2-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) each collected multi-hit efforts for Durham in the defeat. Vosler (2-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI) and Barrero (2-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI) were joined by three other Bats batters in recording two knocks.

Louisville reliever Ricky Karcher (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) earned the victory with two scoreless frames of support. Durham righty Cooper Criswell (2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Monday, Durham begins their final series of the season, a six-game road set against the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05pm.

The Bulls begin the 2024 campaign on the road before beginning their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday April 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

