Pitching Dominates, But Saints Fall 1-0 to I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints and Iowa Cubs got incredible pitching on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. The Saints gave up just three hits, all in one inning, but it was enough to score a run, the only run of the game in a 1-0 loss to the I-Cubs. The loss is the Saints fifth in a row and drops them to 37-32 in the second half.

For the fourth consecutive game, the I-Cubs got on the board first. Back-to-back singles to start the second by P.J. Higgins and Cole Roederer put runners at first and second. With one out, Brennen Davis hit a grounder to short. The Saints got the runner at second, but Hernán Pérez' throw to first wound up in the Saints dugout allowing the run to score making it 1-0.

The Saints had base runners in the first five innings, but couldn't plate a run. A two-out single in the first by Brooks Lee, a two-out double by Gilberto Celestino in the second, a two-out single by Lee in the third, and Celestino reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Luis Vazquez with two outs in the fourth. The best opportunity for the Saints to score came in the fifth when Michael Helman doubled to left with one out. He moved to third on a ground out. With Lee at the plate, Helman was picked off third by a throw from the catcher Higgins to end the inning. The Saints would not get a runner in scoring position the rest of the game.

The Saints pitching was tremendous. David Festa got the start and gave up the lone run on three hits in 2.2 innings while walking two and striking out two.

Brent Headrick came on in relief and was nearly perfect. The lone base runner he allowed over 3.1 innings was a two-out hit by pitch to Darius Hill in the fifth. Otherwise, he didn't allow another runner and struck out four.

Michael Boyle pitched a perfect eighth and struck out one while Cole Sands walked the leadoff man in the eighth before retiring the next three hitters, the last two on strikeouts.

