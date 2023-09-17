Iowa Ends Home Season with Shutout
September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (79-62) won their final home game of the season over the St. Paul Saints (80-63) by a score of 1-0, Sunday at Principal Park.
Iowa scored the lone run of the game in the second inning on a ground out from Brennen Davis. The 1-0 lead held throughout the entire game, as Iowa's pitching staff combined to throw nine shutout innings.
Shane Greene got the start, tossing three innings of four-hit ball, striking out three batters along the way. He handed the ball off to Chris Clarke who earned his fifth win of the year with two scoreless innings.
Jeremiah Estrada and Keegan Thompson each delivered a scoreless innings, combining to walk one and strikeout one as well. Finally, Bailey Horn closed it all out with two scoreless innings, earning his second save of the year.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Iowa registered just three hits in the game, getting out-hit six to three. They are now 14-45 this year when their opponent has more hits.
Bailey Horn allowed one hit while striking out one batter over his two scoreless innings. It marked the southpaw's second save of the season.
Today was just Iowa's sixth shutout of the 2023 season, as five pitchers combined to allow just six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.
Iowa will get tomorrow off and travel to take on the Louisville Bats for the final six games of the season. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
