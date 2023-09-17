Knights Beat the Sounds 8-2 in Home Finale Sunday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- José Rodriguez showed off his power and Nate Mondou continued his hot hitting to lead the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 8-2 win on Sunday night against the Nashville Sounds in the finale of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Sunday's game marked the final home game of the 2023 season. The Knights, who will still have a six-game road trip left to play this season, wrapped up the home schedule with back-to-back wins against the Sounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Appearing in just his 14th career Triple-A game, Rodríguez launched two home runs in Sunday's contest and drove home three runs to pace the Charlotte offense. Rodríguez, 22, led off the game with his first career Triple-A home run and later added a two-run home run in the fourth inning. For the game, Rodríguez finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and three RBI. The two-homer game was his third overall of the season. He hit two home runs in a game twice this season with Double-A Birmingham.

Offensively as a team, the Knights combined to tally 10 hits on the evening. Mondou homered in his second consecutive game. His solo shot came in the second inning of Saturday's game. The home run was his 13th of the season. Shortstop Erik González also chipped in with two doubles and two RBI on the night.

LHP Andrew Perez (3-2, 10.08) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen on Sunday night after he allowed just one hit over 1.2 shutout innings. RHP Brent Honeywell started the game and gave up just one run on two hits over 4.1 innings pitched. He did not factor in the decision.

The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before heading to Memphis, TN to play a six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) from AutoZone Park on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:45 p.m. from Memphis. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

