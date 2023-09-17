Bisons Outlasted by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7-6 in 12 Innings

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre were able to do just enough and come away with a 7-6 extra inning victory against the Buffalo Bisons in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The Bisons were able to use a lead-off walk to start the game against Frankie Montas to gain the early 1-0 advantage. Rafael Lantigua walked to open the game and scored two batters later on a Damiano Palmegiani double. The Herd first baseman's base hit extended his on-base streak to 12 games, reaching safely in every game he has played since joining the team.

Zach Thompson started for the second time in the series and again went at least five innings for Buffalo. The right hander allowed just three hits while striking out four RailRiders' batters. Thompson faced the minimum twice, including in his final inning pitched.

The RailRiders were able to even up the game after the Bisons bullpen took over. Jesus Bastidas laced a one-out base hit and came around to score without a base hit. He advanced to second on a balk by Rowan Wick and advanced twice on wild pitches by the righty that included one with Wilmer Difo at the plate tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh.

Jamie Ritchie's first home run of the season came at an opportune time for Buffalo leading off the top of the ninth inning. His line drive homer into the RailRiders' bullpen gave the Herd a 2-1 lead. Leo Jimenez and Cameron Eden followed up with back-to-back doubles that doubled the Herd lead. Jimenez was replaced by Steward Berroa who scored on an Eden double for a 3-1 lead.

Eden scored one batter later after his 53rd stolen base of the season. He would score thanks to a Mason McCoy sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead. The run driven in was McCoy's combined 65th of the season between Buffalo and the Tacoma Rainiers.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was able to use a base hit and a one-out walk to help the team tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Aaron Palensky's first career Triple-A home run was a three-run shot evened the game 4-4.

Steward Berroa gave the Bisons another lead, this time 5-4 in the top of the tenth inning, with a two-out RBI base hit against Aaron McGarity. The automatic base runner Palmegiani scored from second base on the play. Nelson Medina scored on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the inning to re-tie the game 5-5.

Eden was the automatic base runner in the top of the 11th and scored for another Bisons lead. The base runner moved to third on a McCoy fly out and scored on a Lantigua RBI base hit. Lantigua's team-best 82nd RBI of the year gave Buffalo a 6-5 lead. Scranton once again tied the game with an RBI base hit for a 6-6 game through 11 innings.

Buffalo failed to score in the top of the 12th inning against Clay Aguilar, keeping the score 6-6. A sacrifice fly by Andres Chaparro scored the winning run for the RailRiders in the bottom of the 12th for a 7-6 win.

