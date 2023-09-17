Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.17

Rochester Red Wings (30-37, 64-76) 8, Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-27, 78-64) 7

Sunday, September 17th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (13): ROC 8, LHV 7

WP: Tim Cate (2-1, 4.50)

LP: Hector Perez (4-1, 4.08)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 R H E

Lehigh Valley 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 11 2

Rochester 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 16 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:07 p.m.

Temperature: 71°F

Time of Game: 3:43

Attendance: 4,830

HOME RUNS:

LHV: Kody Clemens (18) solo off RHP Daniel Mengden in the 1st (count: 1-0) to center field

LHV: Aramis Garcia (14) solo off RHP Daniel Mengden in the 2nd (count: 1-1) to center field

LHV: Darick Hall (18) solo off RHP Junior Fernandez in the 9th (count: 2-2) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Tyler Phillips: (0-2, 4.69) 4.0 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 24 BF, 79/50 (P/S), down 5-4

RHP Daniel Mengden: (2-3, 7.11) 2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 2 HR, 15 BF, 53/34 (P/S), down 4-1

CHALLENGE INFORMATION:

LHV: 2-for-5

ROC: 3-for-5

RED WINGS NOTES:

WALK-OFF WINGS: LF DARREN BAKER ends the Red Wings season at home with a walk-off sacrifice fly to left field scoring SS RICHIE MARTIN...this was Rochester's 10th walk-off win of the season and eighth win in extra innings...10 walk off wins are the most in a season by a Wings team since at least 2015...

Today's game was the longest since a 14-inning win against Gwinnett on 4/12/18, and the longest home game since a 16-inning loss to Lehigh Valley on 7/5/14.

ANOTHA ONE: After 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO roped a two-out single in the first inning scoring LF DARREN BAKER, Rochester has now scored a run in 133 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 73)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

EASY BAKE: LF DARREN BAKER ended the day going 3-for-4 with a run batted in, two runs scored, and two walks ...those three hits were his 117th, 118th, and 119th of the year, breaking his career high for single-season hits (116), which he accomplished in 2022 during his time with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL went 2-for-6 today, with a run scored...he has now hit safely in 12 of 13 games played in September, hitting .271 (13-for-48) over that span...

The Texas native has not committed an error in 71 straight games, most by a Wings position player since Daniel Palka in 2021 (72).

AYO FRANKIE!: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO went 4-for-5 today with two RBI and a walk...he now carries a six-game hitting streak since 9/10, hitting .565 (13-for-23) with a triple, three doubles, four RBI, and five walks over that span...this was Tostado's first four hit performance since 5/11/22 with Double-A Richmond (SF) against Harrisburg, and only the fourth of his professional career.

BLAKE OF THE YEAR: DH BLAKE RUTHERFORD hit his 11th and 12th doubles of the year tonight, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored...this is the second time in a Wings uniform the California native has had a two-double game, his first since 7/27 at Worcester...

Rutherford is on an eighth game on-base streak dating back to 9/9...he is hitting .269 (7-for-26), with a home run, two double, four runs batted in, three runs scored, and three walks over that span.

IRONPIGS NOTES:

KOMMANDER KODY: 2B KODY CLEMENS launched his 18th homer of the year tonight, a solo shot that traveled 411 feet in the first as part of a 1-for-6 day, with an RBI, a run scored, and a walk...this was his eighth homer against Rochester pitching this season, tied with Darick Hall (LHV, 2022) for most in a season off Rochester pitching since at least 2005.

ARAMIS GAR-SEE YA: C ARAMIS GARCIA went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored...this marks the second time this series he has driven in three runs in a game, and the ninth time this season...he finishes the series with a .308 batting average (4-for-13), with two home runs, six runs batted in, three runs scored, and a walk...

This is his sixth game of the season with at least three hits, and first since 9/8 in Buffalo.

NEXT GAME

Rochester vs. Indianapolis

Tuesday, September 19th

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

TBA vs. LHP Mitchell Parker (0-0, 15.00)

