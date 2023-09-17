9.17.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (66-75, 33-34) at Omaha Storm Chasers (64-74, 26-40)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 3:05 PM ET

GAME #142 / ROAD #74: Indianapolis Indians (66-75, 33-34) at Omaha Storm Chasers (64-74, 26-40)

PROBABLES: RHP Roansy Contreras (1-2, 6.34) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (5-6, 5.46)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Werner Park, 9-2. After right-hander Kyle Nicolas opened the game for the Indians with a scoreless first inning, the Storm Chasers got to long-man Wil Crowe (L, 1-1) out of the Indians bullpen in the second with singles from designated hitter Tyler Gentry and right fielder Nate Eaton before catcher Tyler Cropley notched his first Triple-A hit and RBI with a two-run triple to right-center field. The Indians got runs across in both the third and fourth inning to tie the game against Omaha starter Jonathan Bowlan (W, 6-6). The run in the third came on an opposite field single from right fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba. In the fourth, Mason Martin golfed his second Triple-A homer this year out to straight-away right field to knot the game at 2-2. Omaha jumped ahead after a run in the fourth, and added insurance in the fifth thanks to a three-run home run from left fielder John Rave. A run in the seventh on a wild pitch and two more in the eighth put away the Indians for good.

MARTIN MASHES: Mason Martin launched a 395-foot home run in yesterday's loss. It was his second home run at the Triple-A level and his 18th total blast of the season between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona (16). Martin hit a team-leading 19 home runs with Indianapolis last season, playing in 134 games with the Indians.

NICOLAS SHOVES: Kyle Nicolas opened for the Indians on Saturday night with a scoreless first inning, it was his first start since July 26 vs. Louisville. The right-hander has been lights out as a reliever, going 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA (11er/27.0ip), 42 strikeouts and his first two career saves in seven appearances. As a starter, he is 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA (20er/18.0ip) and 22 strikeouts. In August, his first month as a full-time reliever, Nicolas allowed just three runs in 15.1 innings with 19 strikeouts, a 0.78 WHIP and .118 batting average against. On Tuesday, Nicolas earned his second career save with 2.0 one-run innings and three strikeouts in relief.

CANAAN STAYS HOT: Canaan Smith-Njigba extended his hitting streak to six games with a 2-for-4 night at the plate on Saturday. Smith-Njigba has hit safely in each of the five games played this week vs. Omaha, going 10-for-21 with three doubles and five RBI. Thursday night's stolen base was his 20th stolen base of the season, extending his career best stolen base total. Smith-Njigba leads the Indians offense this month in hits (20), RBI (14), stolen bases (6) and doubles (5). The 24-year-old is hitting .400 (20-for-50) while hitting safely in 11 of 14 games played - including six multi-hit games. His month is highlighted by his four hits, five RBI and two stolen bases on Sept 5, vs. Toledo, which all tied career bests. Smith-Njigba is hitting .368 (20-for-38) with six doubles and six RBI in 10 total games against Omaha this season.

RIBBIES FOR CHRIS: Chris Owings has driven in runs in three of five games this week against Omaha, and has RBI in eight of his last 11 games played. His five home runs this month have played a key role - tied for second-most home runs in the International League since Sept. 3. Owings is hitting .255 (13-for-51) with two doubles, five home runs, nine RBI, six walks and a .944 OPS in September. The utilityman leads all active Indians hitters in home runs. His 15 home runs are his most since his career-high 17 home runs in 2012 with High-A Visalia (11) and Double-A Mobile (6).

WHAT'S AT STAKE: With a win today, the Indians would earn their 10th series win of the season. Indy has won two of its last three series, sandwiched between being swept by Buffalo in six games. It would be the first six-game series win against the Storm Chasers since Opening Week last season when the Indians won four of six at Victory Field from April 5-10. The Indians season series record is 9-10-4 .

TODAY: The Indians and Storm Chasers play the series finale of their six-game set, today at Werner Park at 3:05 PM ET. The Indians can are eyeing their 10th series win of the season with 3-2 lead heading into Sunday afternoon's clash. The Storm Chasers lead the season series, 11-5, winning all eight matchups this season at Victory Field. The Indians have a 5-3nrecord at Werner Park. Today, in a rematch of Tuesday's pitching matchup, RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 3.28) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Omaha's LHP Drew Parrish (4-6, 7.63). Parrish allowed four runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings on Tuesday night.

THE RO SHOW: Roansy Contreras will take the hill for Indianapolis in the series finale matchup with Omaha at Werner Park today. The right-hander will make his seventh appearance (sixth start) with Indianapolis this season. He owns a 3.28 ERA (9er/24.2ip) with 23 punchouts and 1.01 WHIP. Today, marks his third career outing against the Storm Chasers and first since his Triple-A debut on Sept. 22, 2021. Contreras pitched 4.2 innings and surrendered two runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 2015: After squandering a 5-1 lead in a Game 1 6-5 loss and dropping Game 2, 5-4, at Huntington Park to Columbus, the Indians returned the favor at Victory Field with a comeback win in Game 3. The Clippers led 4-0 midway through the fourth inning, but RBI doubles by Josh Bell and John Bowker sparked a three-run fourth before Gorkys Hernandez gave Indy the lead with a two-run single in the fifth. The teams traded single runs in the eighth to give the Indians a thrilling 6-5 win.

