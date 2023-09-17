IronPigs Walked-Off on by Red Wings to Wrap Series

Rochester, New York - In their longest game of the season by innings, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (78-64, 42-27) fell 8-7 in 13 innings to the Rochester Red Wings (63-76, 29-37) on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

The IronPigs were off and running early as Kody Clemens clubbed a leadoff homer to begin the game, his 18th of the season.

The Red Wings tied the game in the bottom of the first on a Frankie Tostado RBI single, only to see the IronPigs pull back ahead in the second when Aramis Garcia launched a solo homer, his 14th of the year.

RBI singles from Darick Hall and Garcia extended the IronPigs lead to 4-1 in the third but Rochester got one run back in the last of the third on Tostado's second RBI single of the day.

Rochester roared ahead in the fourth. Blake Rutherford tied the game with a two-run double and then scored the go-ahead run on a Jake Noll base hit.

With runners at second and third and one out, Simon Muzziotti dropped down a bunt base hit to score a run and tie the game at 5-5. Garcia then produced a sacrifice fly to push the IronPigs back ahead 6-5.

Rochester tied the game at 6-6 in the eighth when Darren Baker singled and a subsequent throwing error on the play allowed a run to score.

Hall restored the IronPigs advantage, blasting a solo homer in the top of the ninth, his 18th of the season.

Rochester loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, allowing Brady Lindsly to tie the game with a sacrifice fly.

Both teams failed to push across a run in the 10th, 11th and 12th. Finally in the 13th, after a sacrifice bunt moved the placed runner to third, Baker lofted a fly ball to left, resulting in a sacrifice fly that scored Richie Martin to win the game 8-7 for Rochester.

Tim Cate (2-1) earned the win for Rochester, working 1.1 perfect innings.

Hector Perez (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing just an unearned run over 3.2 hitless innings, walking one and striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs begin their final series of the season at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, September 19 when they host the Worcester Red Sox

