Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-26, 78-63) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-37, 63-76)

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tyler Phillips (0-2, 3.96) vs. TBA

SATURDAY SCARIES: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their fourth consecutive contest last night, 6-5 in 10 innings despite scoring three in the ninth to tie, capped off by a two-run triple from 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO...C BRADY LINDSLY launched his third home run of the season to tie it in the eighth, while Tostado finished the game with two extra-base hits for the first time since 6/10-G2...LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ delivered his second-straight quality start on the mound, and rehabbing RHP TANNER RAINEY logged a perfect inning in relief...Rochester looks to get back into the win column this afternoon in their final home game of the season.

ANOTHA ONE: After C BRADY LINDSLY launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 132 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 72)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

RED WING RED ALE(MAO): LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ logged 6.0 innings on the mound last night, allowing two earned on seven hits while striking out three and walking one...this marks his second consecutive quality start, and his fifth consecutive start allowing two or fewer earned runs...

After allowing six earned through 3.0 innings pitched in his Triple-A debut on 8/17, he has posted a 2.03 ERA (6 ER/26.2 IP) over his last five starts.

EASY BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER ended the night going 1-for-4, tying his career high for single-season hits (116), which he accomplished in 2022 during his time with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg.

DOWN(S) GOES FRAZIER: SS JETER DOWNS went 1-for-4 last night, and is currently on a six-game hitting streak dating back to 9/6 at Syracuse, hitting .350 (7-for-20), with a triple, a double, four runs batted in, and two runs scored during this span...

The former Boston Red Sox currently holds the longest active hitting streak of any Red Wing.

BRADY GAGA: C BRADY LINDSLY tied the game with a two-run home run in the eighth last night, finishing the night 1-for-4 with two runs batted in...he has now driven in a run in seven of his last eight games since 9/3...

The Texas native leads the Wings in runs batted in (12) over that span.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL singled in the ninth inning last night, and finished the game going 1-for-5...he has now hit safely in 10 of 11 games played in September, hitting .262 (11-for-42) over that span...

The Texas native has not committed an error in 70 straight games, most by a Wings position player since Daniel Palka in 2021 (72).

AYO FRANKIE!: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO had a two-out, two RBI triple in the bottom of the ninth last night, his first in a Wings uniform...the lefty finished the night 2-for-4, adding a double and a run scored to his line...he now carries a five-game hitting streak since 9/10, hitting .500 (9-for-18) with a triple, three doubles, and four RBI over that span...

This marks his first game with multiple extra-base hits since 6/10-G2 with Double-A Harrisburg.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.