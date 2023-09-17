SWB Game Notes - September 17

September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (73-68, 39-27) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (69-72, 35-32)

Game 142 | Home Game 74 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, September 17, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Zach Thompson (6-6, 4.84) vs RHP Will Warren (6-4, 3.91)

SUNDAY IS THE NEW TUESDAY- The final contest of the series will feature the same two starters that it kicked off with on Tuesday evening. Will Warren gets the nod for the RailRiders after throwing 99 pitchings in five and two thirds innings. He allowed just one run on four hits and three walks. The righty struck out four and got ten ground balls. Zach Thompson takes the start for Buffalo after tossing 71 pitches in five and a third inning. He gave up one run on one hit and five walks.

KROOK KRUSHING- Southpaw Matt Krook has pitched in four Major League games this season with New York. He has been stellar out of the bullpen for the RailRiders this season after making the switch over from the starting rotation. His 0.84 earned run average is the lowest on the team in 32.0 innings of work which totals to just three earned runs allowed. The lefty has recorded 53 strikeouts to just 23 walks. Krook sits at 13.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to June 22.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Aaron Palensky taking his first in Triple-A last night. The team has combined for 168 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

EXTRA INNINGS- SWB went into extra innings for the twelfth time of the season last night. With a 3-2 loss in ten innings, the RailRiders hold a 6-6 record when there is free baseball. It was the third time this summer they have seen Buffalo in extras, taking the loss in all three contests.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro has played a career-high 129 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 84 on the season another personal best. The righty has tied a career-high with 21 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 24 thus far on 123 hits.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 210 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Eight different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fifth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas and Durham who lead with 218 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

