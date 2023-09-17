Storm Chasers Best Indians in Series Finale, 11-5
September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians could not overcome a trio of three-run innings by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park, 11-5.
After their lead was cut to one by an RBI single from Vinny Capra in the top of the third inning, the Storm Chasers (65-74, 27-40) scored three runs in the bottom of the frame courtesy of an RBI double off the bat of John Rave, a single from Morgan McCullough and a Jose Briceno home run to left. Omaha followed with back-to-back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh to put the game out of reach for Indianapolis (66-76. 33-35).
Matt Gorski launched a home run in the fourth to make it 5-2, and the Indians batters notched their only multi-run inning in the seventh to put the game within three before Omaha responded with their third three-run inning. A lead-off single from Mason Martin and a walk issued to Dom Nunez set up a Nick Gonzales RBI double, and RBI singles from Capra and Ryan Vilade tallied Indianapolis' final runs.
Indians starter Dauri Moreta (L, 0-1) worked 2.0 innings on the mound, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out a pair of batters. Drew Parrish (W, 5-6) pitched 5.0 innings, yielding two runs on three hits and two punchouts.
The Indians will return to Victory Field for their final homestand of 2023, a six-game tilt with the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. Neither team has named a starter.
