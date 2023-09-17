Bats Hold on for Win in Series Finale

DURHAM, NC - With explosive fourth and fifth innings, the Louisville Bats (72-70) came from behind to defeat the Durham Bulls (84-60) 10-7 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Louisville got to work early, scoring their first two runs in the top of the first. Stuart Fairchild led-off with a single, putting the Bats' first runner on. Alejo Lopez followed up with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Jason Vosler for a 1-0 lead. Vosler also scored on a double play to put Louisville ahead 2-0.

Durham fought back in the bottom of the first, combining a few walks and base hits to take the lead at 4-2.

The Bulls strengthened their lead in the bottom of the second with a solo homer for a score of 5-2.

With an explosive fourth inning, Louisville rallied to even up the tally with Durham. Matt Reynolds got the effort going by drawing a lead-off walk. Jose Barrero then smashed a two-run homer, cutting the Bulls' lead down to one run at 5-4. Extending the rally, Kevin Newman and Chuckie Robinson knocked a double each and tied up the score, 5-5.

The Bats lineup stayed hot in the fifth inning, scoring four more runs. Henry Ramos spurred a scoring burst with a single, which also extended his on-base streak to a season-high twenty games. Reynolds drew a walk and Barrero singled to load the bases for Kevin Newman, who singled to drive in a run, 6-5. Robinson followed with a back-to-back single to score Reynolds, and Jacob Hurtubise kept the effort going with a sac fly to score another for Louisville, 8-5. Newman later scored on a wild pitch, bringing the Bats lead up to 9-5 by the end of the half-inning.

In the top of the sixth, Jason Vosler smashed his twentieth homer of the season and extended Louisville's lead to 10-5.

The Bulls gained back a couple of runs two solo homers in the seventh and ninth innings, but the Bats ultimately pulled out a 10-7 win to end the series against the Bulls.

The Bats will return to Slugger Field for the final contest of the 2023 season against the Iowa Cubs. Game one of the series begins on Tuesday, September 19 with the first pitch set for 6:35 pm E.T. and righthander Brett Kennedy (4-3, 4.38) will get the nod for Louisville.

