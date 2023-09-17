McGreevy Earns Team-Leading 10th Win in Series Finale at Norfolk
September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a 12-game road trip with a 7-1 win at the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Sunday afternoon.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (10-6) became the first Memphis pitcher to reach a double-digit win total the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on seven hits in 5.0 innings. McGreevy struck out four and walked one batter.
First baseman Tres Barrera and right fielder Moises Gomez each drilled a home run in the four-run Redbirds fourth inning. Gomez hit his 30th home run of the season, second most on the team to Luken Baker. Barrera's blast marked his seventh home run of the season.
Designated hitter Irving Lopez and Barrera both recorded a three-hit effort. Eight of the nine batters in the Memphis order recorded a hit and all nine batters reached base safely in the win.
The Redbirds (68-76) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin the final homestand of the season at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.
