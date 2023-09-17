Sounds Drop Finale in Charlotte
September 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Nashville Sounds fell, 8-2, against the Charlotte Knights on Sunday night at Truist Field, never enjoying a lead in their final road game of the regular season. Though the Sounds won the series, their Sunday defeat also was a missed opportunity in the their playoff hopes, as they failed to get closer to Durham, Lehigh Valley, and Buffalo, who also all lost Sunday. The Sounds are 5.5 games behind Durham with six games left in the season.
After the Sounds stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first against Brent Honeywell, Evan McKendry (12-6) gave up a home run to Jose Rodriguez leading off the bottom of the first, and the Sounds trailed the rest of the way. Nate Mondou homered to lead off the second inning and also hit a two-out two-run single in the third to make it 4-0. Tyler Black got the Sounds on the board in the fourth, belting a tall home run to right field off Honeywell to cut it to 4-1, but Rodriguez smashed a two-run shot in the bottom half off McKendry for a 6-1 score.
The Sounds' bullpen did not allow an earned run over their four innings, though Ethan Small yielded a pair of unearned runs in the fourth as Charlotte built an 8-1 advantage. Alex Claudio, Clayton Andrews, and J.B. Bukauskas each logged a scoreless inning. The Sounds' final run came in the ninth when Brent Diaz walked, Garrett Mitchell singled to center, and Monte Harrison singled to left to score Diaz for the 8-2 final.
The Sounds return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday night to start their final homestand of the year, hosting Jacksonville for a six-game series. Right-hander Janson Junk (7-10, 4.26) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (38-30, 78-64), and right-hander Jeff Lindgren (6-6, 5.03) is slated to pitch for Jacksonville (37-32, 69-74). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.
Post-Game Notes
Outfielder Garrett Mitchell played center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and got hit by a pitch on Sunday in his third game on Brewers rehab assignment...he played all nine innings for the first time after seven innings each in his first two.
Infielder Abraham Toro went 1-for-5 with a single, advancing his on-base streak to 33 games...it's the longest by a Sounds player this season and the 2nd-longest active streak in the International league (Vaughn Grissom, Gwinnett, 44).
The Sounds finished their road schedule with an overall record of 38-36...they're one of seven teams in the 20-team International League with a winning road record.
Tyler Black's home run was his fourth with the Sounds in 34 games and his 18th overall this season in 118 games.
With Sunday's loss, the Sounds are 9-16 this season in series finales...they've not won a series finale on the road since July 3 at Memphis, dropping their last six...they've lost the last two games of four straight road series.
