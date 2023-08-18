Chasers Shut Out By Mud Hens For Third Straight Loss

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers stranded eight runners on base over the final three innings but could not crack the scoreboard, shut out for just the second time this season in a 5-0 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens.

Jonathan Bowlan threw a career-high 99 pitches and for the second straight start, came an out away from finishing the sixth inning. Evan Sisk got a pair of outs behind Bowlan but was charged with one, as Steven Cruz inherited a runner from Sisk that came around to score.

Bowlan kept the game tied at 0-0 through the first three innings, but the Mud Hens struck for three runs on a walk and three hits, including a home run, in the fourth and led the rest of the way, adding a run of insurance in the fifth.

Behind 1.1 scoreless from Cruz, Christian Chamberlain got the final out of the eighth inning, but Omaha's offense couldn't offer its pitching staff anything in the way of run support, despite ample opportunities over the final three innings.

Toledo starter Sawyer Gipson-Long held the Chasers to just one hit over the first six innings, while striking out 12. Storm Chasers hitters combined to strike out a season-high 17 times in the game.

Once Omaha got to the Mud Hens' bullpen, the offense showed some signs of life, as the Storm Chasers loaded the bases in the seventh and eighth innings on five singles and a walk, but both times left the bases loaded.

A leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning from Logan Porter and CJ Alexander's second double of the game were for naught, as both were stranded in scoring position to end the game, as the next three Chasers hitters were retired to finish off the team's second shutout loss of the year.

Alexander produced Omaha's only multi-hit game of the evening, though seven of nine hitters recorded a hit and eight of nine reached base at least once, while Nick Loftin and Porter each reached twice with a single and a walk.

The Storm Chasers will try and jump back into the win column Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT with right-hander Jonathan Heasley scheduled to take the mound.

