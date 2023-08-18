Pinder Homers in First Memphis Loss of Series to Norfolk
August 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-6 loss to the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park on Friday night.
As Memphis has done all series, the Redbirds grabbed the lead early. Right fielder Matt Koperniak laced a single to plate the first run of the game in the second inning. A batter later, center fielder Chase Pinder clubbed a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
Two innings later, left fielder Juan Yepez drove in a pair with a two-out single to extend the Memphis lead to 6-1. The Redbirds offense did not score for the remainder of the game.
Starting pitcher Sem Robberse allowed one run on two hits in 3.2 innings pitched in his third start with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher struck out three and walked five. MLB Rehabber Ryan Helsley faced three batters, allowed a base hit, walked one and recorded one out.
The Redbirds (59-59) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 19 to continue a six-game homestand at 6:35p.m. CDT against the Norfolk Tides.
