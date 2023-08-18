Knights Downed by Sounds 5-1 on Friday

(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, but were still handed a 5-1 loss by the Nashville Sounds on Friday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. Friday's loss was Charlotte's third straight in the series.

In the top of the first inning, Charlotte took a 1-0 lead over the Sounds when Yolbert Sánchez scored from third base on a wild pitch. The run proved to be Charlotte's lone run of the game as Nashville received a solid outing from starter Robert Gasser and three relievers. Gasser (8-1, 3.81) fanned 10 Charlotte batters over six strong innings to earn the victory. He allowed just one run on seven hits.

Despite scoring just one run in the game, the Knights combined to tally eight hits on the night. Sanchez, Víctor Reyes and Korey Lee all had two hits apiece for the Knights in the loss.

RHP Johan Domínguez was sharp for Charlotte in his third start of the season. Domínguez allowed just one run on four hits over four solid innings. LHP Andrew Perez (2-1, 11.66), who was activated off the Development List before the game, was charged with the loss after he allowed two runs in relief of Domínguez.

The Nashville Sounds once again used the long ball en route to a win. Center fielder Monte Harrison launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. In the bottom of the seventh inning, shortstop Cam Devanney hit his 11th home run of the season.

The two teams will continue the six-game series on Saturday night from Nashville, TN. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Saturday night is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park.

