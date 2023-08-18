I-Cubs Drop Second Straight

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (67-48) surrendered three runs in the ninth inning, dropping the game by a score of 5-4 to the Louisville Bats (62-54), Friday at Principal Park.

Chuckie Robinson gave Louisville an early 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout, the lone run they would score against Brendon Little. In his second start of the year, Little allowed just the one earned run on two hits while striking out one in 1.0 innings pitched.

Iowa's offense got going in the third, scoring four runs on a solo home run from Luis Vazquez and a three-run shot from Matt Mervis. The score stayed there until the fifth, when Michael Siani drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

With the score 4-2, Luke Little entered the game for Iowa, tossing two scoreless innings. The southpaw struck out five of the seven batters he faced while walking one. He was followed by Nick Burdi, who spun a scoreless inning in his second major league rehab outing with Iowa.

Unfortunately for Iowa, Louisville scored three runs in the ninth to take a 5-4 lead. They scored on a double from Robinson, a sacrifice fly from Matt Reynolds and an RBI single from Nick Martini. Daniel Duarte spun a scoreless ninth to earn the comeback victory for the Bats.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Matt Mervis went 3-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and three runs batted in out of the three-hole tonight. The first basemen is now hitting .294 with Iowa.

Luke Little fanned five batters in his 2.0 innings pitched with Iowa tonight. It marked the third time in four outings with the I-Cubs that he has recorded three or more strikeouts.

Iowa and Louisville will play game five of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:08 pm at Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

