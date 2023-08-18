Sosa Promoted to White Sox on Friday

(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move ahead of the team's game four matchup against the Nashville Sounds from Nashville, TN on Friday.

INF Lenyn Sosa was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 71 games this season with the Knights, Sosa is hitting .271 (78-for-288) with 41 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 44 RBI. His 17 home runs this season are tied for the team lead with OF Victor Reyes. Sosa, 23, has also hit .132 (9-for-68) with four runs scored, three doubles, one home run and three RBI with the White Sox in 22 games this season.

This season, a total of 20 players have now been promoted from Charlotte to Chicago. Those players in order of first promotion this season are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11, May 4 & August 18), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19 & July 6) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2 & July 26), C Carlos Pérez (May 7, June 30 & August 6), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2 & July 29), OF Oscar Colás (July 4), RHP Jimmy Lambert (July 6), RHP Declan Cronin (July 28), RHP Edgar Navarro (July 29) & RHP Lane Ramsey (August 5).

