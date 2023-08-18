Dauri Moreta Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta will begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue their six-game road trip at CHS Field against St. Paul. Moreta is the ninth major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 10 different assignments this season, joining infielders Ji Man Choi and Ke'Bryan Hayes, southpaw pitchers Jose Hernandez and Rob Zastryzny, and right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe, Chase De Jong, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.

Moreta, 27, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 4 with lower back soreness. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and went 4-2 with one save, a 4.10 ERA (22er/48.1ip) and 63 strikeouts in 48 appearances. He did not allow an earned run in 16 consecutive appearances (18.0ip) from April 30-June 7 with 24 strikeouts, a 0.61 WHIP and .102 batting average against.

With the Louisville Bats from 2021-22, Moreta went 1-0 with two saves and a 2.00 ERA (2er/9.0ip) and six strikeouts in nine appearances against Indianapolis. In 52 career Triple-A games, he is 5-4 with nine saves, a 2.35 ERA (14er/53.2ip) and 49 strikeouts.

Moreta was originally signed by Cincinnati as a non-drafted free agent on March 16, 2015, and made his major league debut with the Reds on Sept. 26_,_ 2021, vs. Washington. He was traded from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh on Nov. 18, 2022, in exchange for infielder Kevin Newman.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

