SWB Game Notes - August 18

August 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (56-58, 22-18) @ Worcester Red Sox (64-52, 25-16)

Game 115 | Road Game 54 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Friday, August 18, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Zac Houston (0-0, 5.14) vs RHP Kyle Barraclough (7-0, 2.57)

CHAPPY HAPPY - Andres Chaparro smoked his 21st home run of the season last night with a solid line drive to left field. He has now hit 15 at PNC Field and six on the road. This sets a career-high for him over last season when he had 19 with Somerset and 1 with Tampa. The righty also has recorded 19 doubles which is two away from his career high from 2021.

ONE RUN GAMES - The RailRiders have gone 14-14 in one-run ball games. When holding their opponents to just one run on the board, the team has won eleven times this season. They have just three victories when plating on two of their own.

WELCOME BACK FLO- Estevan Florial returned to SWB's lineup after a short stint on the Injured List dating back to August 2nd. He has been the leadoff hitter for the RailRiders in 78 out of his 79 starts. The one game he was a part of the original starting nine and didn't bat first was back on his last game played on August 1st where he was fifth in the order.

GREENE'S GAME - Reliever Zach Greene got his second save of the season last night in just his 12th appearance for the RailRiders. The righty also has two wins under his belt. In 14.1 innings, Greene 6.28 earned run average with 11 walks and 13 strikeouts. Last season, he recorded a team-high nine wins for the RailRiders.

SPENCE'S STUFF - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 23 times for the most innings pitched at 126.1. The righty has walked just 43 to his 115 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with nine total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings five times. The team is 5-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count and he did so twice with 100 offerings on July 1 and a 104 on July 6. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 130 strikeouts, both career-highs.

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now third in the International League in home runs with 181 to Worcester who has 186. The Las Vegas Aviators have the most in MiLB with 186 long balls while the Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 232 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while seven players are in double digits.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#3) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

