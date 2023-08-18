Redbirds Announce 2024 Regular Season Home Schedule

MEMPHIS, TN - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Memphis Redbirds announced Friday the 2024 home schedule.

To celebrate the 25th season of Redbirds baseball at AutoZone Park, the club launched an enter-to-win contest to give fans a chance to win a pair of season tickets. The contest will run from now until Sept. 3 and fans can enter by visiting memphisredbirds.com.

Memphis is scheduled to open the 2024 season at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) for a three-game series starting on Friday, March 29. The Redbirds are scheduled to host 75 home games.

Key home dates include Easter Sunday (March 31), Mother's Day (May 12) and 13 Saturday games at AutoZone Park. Memphis is slated to host the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) in the first series following the All-Star break, July 19-21.

The Cross-state rival Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) are on tap to duel Memphis 15 times at AutoZone Park during the season, highlighted by a three-game series July 1-3. The Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) come to AutoZone Park for a pair of six-game sets, May 14-19 and August 6-11.

Scheduled to play 31 of its first 55 games at AutoZone Park, the Redbirds will play a season-long 12-game homestand May 7-19. The 2024 All-Star Break will span July 15-18, in the middle of a nine-game homestand July 9-21.

The home slate wraps up with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) at AutoZone Park September 17-22.

Other home opponents include the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins), Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) and Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals).

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

