Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 18 at Buffalo

August 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (20-21, 54-60) vs. Buffalo Bisons (21-19, 55-60)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Wily Peralta (3-7, 6.30) vs. RHP Mitch White (0-2, 10.88)

NOW WE GO: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the second game of their Thruway series versus Buffalo, 7-1, after the Wings managed to collect just one run on four hits...the top three batters of the Wings lineup accounted for three of the four hits, with LF DARREN BAKER, 2B LUIS GARCÍA, and DH CARTER KIEBOOM each collecting one hit while CF CODY WILSON collected a hit out of the nine-hole...Kieboom's third-inning knock extended his on-base streak to 15 games (since 6/6) as part of a 1-for-4 day at the plate...Baker's fifth-inning single snapped a 0-for-10 slide (since 8/12)...RHP JOEL PEGUERO came on in relief and logged 2.0 perfect innings before handing it off to RHP DANIEL MENGDEN who followed suit with 2.0 perfect innings of his own...Rochester will send RHP WILY PERALTA to the mound looking to retake the series lead.

ONE DANCE: Last night's loss marked the 12th time the Red Wings have scored just one run in a contest and the 14th time they've scored one or zero runs in a game...Rocester posts a 1-11 record in games where the offense posts one run...

This also marks the 12th time the Red Wings have been held to four hits or fewer, posting a 1-11 record in those games.

Despite only four Wings notching hits, seven of eight players recorded hard-hit balls including LF DARREN BAKER, 2B LUIS GARCÍA, and 1B MATT ADAMS who all recorded multiple hard-hit balls in the loss.

SINGLES ONLY: After Rochester scattered four hits among four different players, the Wings have now gone without a multi-hit performance in two games in August...four total bases collected by the Red Wings offense are the fewest in a game since 4/28 vs. St. Paul when they also collected four thanks to a double and a pair of singles in a 2-1 victory...the 2023 season-low total bases mark is three which they logged on 4/9 vs. Syracuse in their 8th game of the season, a 9-1 loss...

The Wings collected four singles in the loss, marking their first game without collecting an extra-base hit since 7/22 vs. Durham, and their 7th such game this season.

METRO KIEBOOM-IN': DH CARTER KIEBOOM extended his on-base streak to 15 games (since 6/6), and hitting streak to five games after he logged a 3rd inning single off Buffalo starter RHP Wes Parsons...through his six games in August, the Georgia native is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two homers, five RBI, and three walks...

In games following a loss, Kieboom is hitting .327 (16-for-49) with a homer and five doubles, as compared to .234 (18-for-77) in games following a win.

Despite Rochester being 1-3 in games where Kieboom is the designated hitter, the righty is hitting .417 (5-for-12) when occupying the DH spot.

After his third-inning knock, Kieboom has just two hits in 18 third-inning at bats, the fewest of any inning.

PITCHING TO CONTACT: For the 10th straight game, Red Wings pitchers recorded single-digit strikeout totals, having last recorded 10+ on 7/24 vs. Scranton/WB (10)...should the Wings' staff not record at least 10 punch outs tonight, it would tie their season-long streak which they've gone through twice this season (5/13-25, 6/29 - 7/9)...their 63 strikes outs since 8/4 ranks last among Triple-A teams, 13 fewer than the next lowest team (LHV - 76).

BULLY-PEN: RHP JOEL PEGUERO and RHP DANIEL MENGDEN each tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with a strikeout in relief of LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ, who was making his Triple-A debut...Mengden has allowed just one earned run over his last five appearances (7.0), logging a strikeout per inning over that span...

Peguero has logged five appearances of 2.0 innings or more this season, posting a 1.80 ERA (2 ER/10.0 IP) in those outings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.