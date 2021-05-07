Chasers Rally for Walk-Off Win in Extra Innings

PAPILLION, Neb. - In addition to celebrating his 27th birthday on Thursday, Anderson Miller found himself celebrating a come-from-behind, walk-off, extra-innings win that he helped make possible.

His seventh-inning homer sparked Omaha's offense in its 4-3 rally past St. Paul at Werner Park. The Storm Chasers, who trailed for six innings, won it in the 11th on a walk-off single by Kevin Merrell.

Omaha had strung together little offensively until Miller lined the second pitch he saw from Saints reliever Robinson Leyer over the fence in right field. Edward Olivares singled one out later, then Kyle Isbel ripped a double into right field that pulled the Chasers even at 2-2 and forced extra innings.

"They were throwing a lot of off-speed right there, and I got a good pitch to hit," Miller said. "It got us started. Then Olivares had a good at-bat, and then Isbel drove him in. From there, even though the game was tied, it felt like we were winning in the dugout."

The homer, Miller's second in as many starts, brought about a drastic shift in momentum. Omaha had trailed all night after Rob Refsnyder took Scott Blewett's second pitch of the game out of the park.

Trevor Larnach also hit a solo homer off Blewett, who struck out eight in five innings. The Chasers starter escaped a bases-loaded jam by fanning Ryan Jeffers and Travis Blankenhorn, in order, before leaving.

"It kind of started with Blewett," Miller said. "I know he gave up two early, and then he got out of that bases-loaded jam. I think we thought we might have a chance. We just kept kind of chipping away at it."

The rally in the seventh pulled Omaha even and set up an exciting ending for a game in which balls in play were at a premium. The pitching staffs combined for 33 strikeouts. Chasers pitchers posted 19.

Omaha reliever Andres Sotillet notched consecutive strikeouts of Refsnyder and Larnach with runners on the corners in the top of the 11th. He then got Jeffers out on a comebacker with the bases loaded.

"Once we came in with the score tied right there in the 11th, I thought we could win," Miller said.

The right fielder had the first opportunity to win it for the Chasers but struck out. During the final swing of his at-bat, however, Gabriel Cancel stole third. Merrell then punched a single to left field to score him.

Following the celebration on the field, the attention turned to Miller, who showed up for a postgame Zoom interview with cake smeared under his right jaw. He's already become a fan favorite at Werner Park, and said the "Miller Time" chants he hears are the "coolest thing I've been a part of in pro ball."

It's taken him a while to get to Omaha. He spent most of his last three seasons with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, then didn't have a season a year ago. At this time last year, he was working out on his porch.

But Miller did well enough at Kansas City's postseason camp at Kauffman Stadium last fall to earn an invite to Spring Training. His efforts there got him to the Royals alternate training site last month, which eventually led him to Omaha.

"I had been at Northwest Arkansas since the second half of 2017," he said. "I came in there with (Richard) Lovelady and (Nicky) Lopez. I'd seen a lot of guys kind of come through there. That was tough.

"But I never stopped believing. I never stopped working."

