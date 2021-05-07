Knights Fall to Stripers 19-1 on Friday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights fell to the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 19-1 on Friday night from Truist Field. Charlotte's lone run of the game came on a solo home run by left fielder Mikie Mahtook in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Stripers scored seven of their 19 runs in the top of the first inning off Charlotte starter Félix Paulino (0-1, 94.50), who was saddled with the loss. In all, the Stripers recorded 19 runs on 18 hits. A total of seven Charlotte pitchers took the mound on Friday. Position players, Joe DeCarlo and Matt Reynolds combined to pitch the final inning for the Knights.

The Knights and Stripers will continue their six-game series on Saturday at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. LHP Matt Tomshaw is scheduled to get the start for the Knights. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also be broadcast live on WMYT starting at 7:00 p.m. Gates for the game open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

