Nashville Sounds and Centerplate Unveil New Menu Items at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and Centerplate, the team's food and beverage partner, announced today several new food and beverage items to First Horizon Park's 2021 menu.

New in 2021 is the Bud Grill Cantina located near the Home Plate Gate Entrance with the option for fresh tacos, including three soft flour tortillas with a choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, salsa and nacho cheese. Corn tortillas will be available upon request. Also new at the Bud Grill Cantina are the Fritos Walking Tacos and Doritos Walking Tacos - both come with a choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, salsa and nacho cheese.

Concession stand changes include the BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese dish being served in a medium-sized novelty helmet at the Smoke House concession stand and at the Music City Grill concession stand, fans are now treated to chicken tenders that are all hand breaded.

Coffee lovers can visit the new portable concession stand 40 Below Joe - premium beaded coffee served hot or cold on the concourse near section 119 on the first base side.

The Band Box is home to the new Beyond Meat Italian Sausage featuring peppers and onions on a steamed Martin's Potato Bun. The Band Box is now serving burger patties from E3 Ranch & Co. and the Quinoa Kale Salad now includes golden raisins and toasted almonds.

For the sweet tooths in the crowd, First Horizon Park is now proudly serving Dippin' Dots Ice Cream.

Amongst the many beer and liquor options at the ballpark are three new liquor partners - Skrewball Whiskey, Pickers Vodka and Nelson's Green Brier.

First Horizon Park - including all concession stands and The Band Box - are going cashless for payment options. If fans bring only cash to First Horizon Park, they can purchase pre-loaded $20 Visa gift cards at Advanced Tickets located next to Guest Services near section 114. The gift cards can be used anywhere at First Horizon Park and can be used at any outside business that accept Visa cards.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

