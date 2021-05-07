Memphis Redbirds Updated Roster & Game Notes: May 7, 2021

John Nogowski begins an MLB rehab assignment with Memphis tonight.

A full updated Redbirds roster, along with complete game notes, are attached below.

Friday, May 7th 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (0-3) vs Durham Bulls (3-0) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #4 of 120 / Home Game #4 of 60

RHP Angel Rondón vs RHP Drew Strotman

Radio/MiLB TV: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Bird Bites

Last Night: The Redbirds fell for the third straight night to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay affiliate), 4-3. The Cardinals' top prospect, Matthew Liberatore, impressed in his AAA debut, allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Memphis crept closer in the eighth, as José Rondón's three-run home run turned a 4-0 game into a 4-3 affair. Yet, Louis Head slammed the door for the Bulls in the ninth, earning his second save of the young season and clinching Durham's third win overall.

More-off Please: Max Moroff continued his hot start to the season on Thursday night, going 2-4 at the plate with a run scored. The third baseman has five hits combined between his first two games this season. Moroff had an opening night to remember for the Redbirds on Tuesday night, scoring the 'Birds first run of the season after walking in the first inning. The 27-year-old then doubled and scored in the third, hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth, doubled again in the seventh and finished his night being plunked by a pitch in the ninth. Moroff was signed by St. Louis in December after spending last season in the New York Mets organization. The native Floridian has spent time with four different organizations in the past four seasons (Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New York [NL], St. Louis).

Racking up the K's: The Redbirds pitching staff has struck out 33 combined batters in the first three games of the 2021 season. Starter Tommy Parsons punched out seven Bulls in 5.0 innings on Tuesday night, and Matthew Liberatore added five K's in his 6.0 innings of work on Thursday night. Not to be outdone, the bullpen has fanned 18 combined Bulls batters over the past three nights. Austin Warner was strong out of the pen on Wednesday night, striking out three batters while allowing just two hits and one run in 3.2 innings of work. Garrett Williams turned in a great outing of his own out of the bullpen on Thursday night, tossing two hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Looking Ahead: Another former first-round pick will toe the slab for the Redbirds later this week. Zack Thompson, the 19th overall pick in 2019, is scheduled to get the ball for the contest on Saturday. The Kentucky product spent most of the 2019 season with Palm Beach (High-A), striking out 19 batters in 13.1 total innings of work.

Triple-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021

