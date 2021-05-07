May 7 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis

IOWA CUBS (1-2) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (2-1)

Friday - 7:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

*RHP Kohl Stewart (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP James Marvel (0-0, -.--) *

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa will look for their second win against Indianapolis tonight after falling short in last night's contest. They'll try to even the series at two, with first pitch set for 7:08 pm.

DAZZLING DEBUT: Righty Cory Abbott provided the Iowa Cubs with a quality start in his Triple-A debut last night, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks in six innings of work. The Cubs No. 15 prospect struck out the side in both the fourth and sixth innings, contributing to a total of eight punch-outs in his I-Cub debut. Abbott's performance marks the most strikeouts by an Iowa starter since Aug. 11, 2019, when Matt Swarmer also registered eight against Triple-A Salt Lake.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa struck out 10 more times Thursday night, making it three games in a row with double-digit strikeouts. Iowa's total number of strikeouts this season through three games is up to 37, good for fifth in the entire Triple-A and second in their respective division, behind the St. Paul Saints with 42. To find the last three-game stretch of double-digit strikeouts in each game, you have to go back to August 18-20. Over that span, the I-Cubs were sat down 31 times.

WALK THIS WAY: Starting shortstop Sergio AlcantaÌra has been one of the most patient hitters in the league so far this season, tied for the lead in the Triple-A East with five walks through just three games. He's taken at least one free pass in each of the I-Cubs' games so far this season, and two in each of the last two games. AlcantaÌra's patience has paid off, too, as he's come around to score twice after reaching on a walk. He was second in Double-A Eerie last year with 48 walks and third in 2018 with the Sea Wolves with 42. His vision at the plate has helped him to a .787 on-base percentage while batting at a .500 (3-for-6) clip.

NO DICE: So far in the young season, starters Joe Biagini and Cory Abbott have both produced quality starts for Iowa. Biagini spun 6.0 innings allowing just two earned runs on six hits in the season opener on Tuesday. While Abbott, in his Triple-A debut struck out eight batters in 6.0 innings of work. He gave up three earned runs on just three hits, while walking three Indians' batters. Both starters have landed on the wrong side of the decision, taking the loss for the I-Cubs.

MEKKES MAKING IT HAPPEN: Dakota Mekkes made his 2021 debut out of the bullpen last night, entering in the eighth and pitching 1.1 perfect innings. He made his return to Principal Park after spending 25 games with Iowa in 2018 and the entire 2019 campaign. As a member of the I-Cubs bullpen in 2019, he pitched to a 5.29 ERA (29ER/49.1IP) in 43 relief appearances.

FIRST INNING TELLS ALL: In all three games of the series, the team that has scored first, has won. The scoring has occurred in the first inning in each game as well, Indy scoring in the top of the first on Tuesday and last night, when Iowa scored two runs in the home half of the first on Wednesday.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: After last night's loss, Iowa's overall record against Indianapolis since 1988 moves to 66-93. The Indians lead the season series 2-1, continuing their historical dominance over the I-Cubs.

TRIPLE A-EAST: Before the start of the 2021 season, Major League Baseball announced a restructuring of the minor leagues. The restructure reduced the number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120, and split the Triple-A into two divisions: the Triple-A West and Triple-A East. The Triple-A East consists of three sub-divisions, the Northeast Division, Southeast Division and Midwest Division. Iowa was placed in the Midwest Division with the Columbus Clippers, Indianapolis Indians, Louisville Bats, Omaha Storm Chasers, St. Paul Saints and Toledo Mud Hens. To minimize traveling this year and for other safety measures, the I-Cubs will only play teams within their respective division.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa is 0-2 when receiving a quality start from their starting pitcher...Iowa has committed one error in all three of their games so far this season.

