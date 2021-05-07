Bulls Bat Their Way Past the 'Birds
May 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds (0-4) fell to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) for the fourth straight night to start the season, dropping a 13-5 game on Thursday night.
Durham (4-0) was ready from the jump, scoring twice in the first and never looking back. The Bulls added two runs in the third, four more in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the ninth. The Bulls pounded out 15 hits on their way to victory, including five home runs and nine extra-base hits. Kevin Padlo and Josh Lowe each hit two dingers - Lowe's second homer traveled 462 feet.
On the Memphis side, José Rondón continued his hot hitting, ripping an RBI double off the top of the left-field fence in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Rondón hit his second three-run home run in as many nights. Kramer Robertson also homered in the eighth inning for the 'Birds.
The Memphis Redbirds are proud to welcome fans back to AutoZone Park this season. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com
Next Game
Saturday, May 8 vs. Durham (6:15 p.m.)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: LHP Zack Thompson
- Bulls Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: MiLB.TV / CW30 Memphis
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021
- Hens Swept in Doubleheader as Offense Falls Short - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Sweep Doubleheader in Toledo - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Bat Their Way Past the 'Birds - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Fall for the First in 2021 in 4-2 Defeat - Buffalo Bisons
- Griffin Jax Dazzles, But Saints Come up Short, 4-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Lowe, Padlo Blast Bulls Past Redbirds 13-5 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall to Stripers 19-1 on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Drops First Game of Season Despite Sánchez Homer - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Snag First Win in 615 Days - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs drop their first game of the season - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Grab First Win, 4-2 against the Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Cervenka Homers, But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 7-3, in Rain-Shortened Friday Night Matchup - Syracuse Mets
- Early Finish No Problem for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (2-1) at Iowa Cubs (1-2) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Updated Roster & Game Notes: May 7, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints to "Ramp up Responsibly" as Outdoor Capacity Restrictions Are Lifted - St. Paul Saints
- Nashville Sounds and Centerplate Unveil New Menu Items at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 7, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Returning to Full Capacity at PNC Field Next Month - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nashville Sounds Announce Tickets Are on Sale Now for All 2021 Home Games - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers Rally for Walk-Off Win in Extra Innings - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Comeback Effort Falls Short - Iowa Cubs
- Long Balls Lift Indians out of Cubs Reach - Indianapolis Indians
- Magnificent: Manoah Fans 12 to Win Bisons Debut - Buffalo Bisons
- Maxwell Shines as Mets Fall to RailRiders, 17-11 - Syracuse Mets
- Dobnak Strong in First Start, Saints Fall in 11, 4-3 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.