Bulls Bat Their Way Past the 'Birds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds (0-4) fell to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) for the fourth straight night to start the season, dropping a 13-5 game on Thursday night.

Durham (4-0) was ready from the jump, scoring twice in the first and never looking back. The Bulls added two runs in the third, four more in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the ninth. The Bulls pounded out 15 hits on their way to victory, including five home runs and nine extra-base hits. Kevin Padlo and Josh Lowe each hit two dingers - Lowe's second homer traveled 462 feet.

On the Memphis side, José Rondón continued his hot hitting, ripping an RBI double off the top of the left-field fence in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Rondón hit his second three-run home run in as many nights. Kramer Robertson also homered in the eighth inning for the 'Birds.

