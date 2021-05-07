Bisons Fall for the First in 2021 in 4-2 Defeat

The Bisons fell for the first time in 2021 as the Worcester Red Sox picked up their franchise's first win, 4-2, over the Herd on Friday night from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. A three-run fourth inning that included back-to-back RBI-triples from Marcus Wilson and Chad De La Guerra were enough for the WooSox to get past the red-hot Bisons for the first time.

After scoring 21 runs in the first three games, the Bisons failed to get the clutch hit on Friday night. Twice the club left the bases loaded without scoring a run and ended the night with 16 strikeouts as a team and 11 men left stranded on base.

Buffalo, who had scored first in all three games thus far this season, had the opportunity to jump on the WooSox early yet again in the second inning. Tyler White's double that dropped between Worcester outfielders was followed by walks from Christian Colon and Richard Urena to load the bases. But with two outs, WooSox starter Stephen Gonsalves struck out Forrest Wall to end the threat.

That was the same matchup in the fourth with the WooSox now leading 3-0. Again it was White, Colon and Urena on base with two outs when Gonsalves got the better of Wall for a third time on the night to end the inning with another strikeout.

Gonsalves balanced six walks with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work to earn his first win of the season. He held the Herd hitless with runners on base until handing the lead over to the WooSox bullpen.

The Bisons did get on the board in the sixth inning on a wild pitch by former Bisons reliever Marcus Walden and again in the ninth inning on Cullen Large's sacrifice fly. Riley Adams came up to the plate as the game-tying run with two outs in the ninth but went down looking on strikes for the club's 16th punchout on the night.

T.J. Zeuch started for the Herd and suffered the defeat in four innings of work. The righty kept the WooSox off the board for three innings until running into trouble in the fourth. Following singles from Connor Wong and Jeter Downs, Wilson grounded a triple just inside the third base bag to plate both runners. Five pitches later, De La Guerra lined another three-bagger to centerfield for the WooSox's 3-0 lead.

Tayler Saucedo pitched three innings of shutout relief for the Bisons and struck out four batters. He combined with White at first base on an incredible defensive play in the sixth inning. White dove to knock down a hot shot from Downs and flipped wide to the covering Saucedo, who extended his left throwing arm and caught the ball barehanded to complete the out.

The Bisons (3-1) face Worcester again Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. with Jacob Waguespack making his 2021 debut for the Herd.

