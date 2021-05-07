Saints to "Ramp up Responsibly" as Outdoor Capacity Restrictions Are Lifted

May 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints home opener on May 11 is about to welcome more fans inside CHS Field. With Governor Walz's announcement on Thursday laying out a timeline to end restrictions and fully reopen Minnesota, the Saints will work toward expanding to full capacity by the month of June. In addition, the Saints are working with their partner, Cub pharmacy, to make vaccines available at CHS Field on Opening Day and at select games during the season.

The Saints will begin their Ramp Up Responsibly effort by moving from the current 27% capacity to roughly 50%-60% for their first two home series, May 11-16 and May 18-23. While allowing more fans to attend games, the Saints updated ticketing plan will continue to utilize seat pods maintaining a sufficient level of social distancing in the seating bowl. In addition, per MLB guidance masks will continue to be required during Saints games except for when actively eating or drinking. Following a two-week roadtrip, the Saints return back home to Saint Paul on June 8 and plan on opening CHS Field to full capacity.

"While we are extremely excited about the Governor's announcement, as are our fans, we want to make sure we approach the process of expanding capacity in a timely and responsible manner," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "Our goal is to make sure that every Saints fan that walks through our gates does so as comfortably and safely as possible."

Beginning on Saturday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. the Saints will make additional tickets available for all 60 home games.

The St. Paul Saints are also doing their part to help vaccinate Minnesotans. The Saints are giving out free shots on Opening Day and during select games of the 2021 season. No, these aren't the type of shots you get up in the Securian Financial Club or the Craft Beer Corner. These are the type of shots that will help move Minnesotans toward that 70% mark prior to July 1.

"Ending this pandemic is going to be a team effort, and I am so grateful the Saints are stepping up, doing their part, and helping build the broad community protection we need to keep our state safe," said Governor Tim Walz. "The only thing better than being out under the lights at CHS Field is having the opportunity to get your life-saving vaccine while you're there. We're all excited to have fans back in the stands next week as the first bats crack and shots go into arms on opening night."

On Opening Day, Tuesday, May 11 the Saints, in partnership with Cub pharmacy, will offer those fans wanting to receive a vaccination an opportunity to do so while taking in the game. The J&J vaccination will be available that night beginning when gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. As an incentive, those who choose to be vaccinated at CHS Field that night will receive four (4) reserved ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any game during the 2021 season. Fans will receive their vaccination just inside the Broadway gates near the Treasure Island Terrace. The J&J vaccines enable fans to get one dose and not have to worry about scheduling a second appointment.

The Saints worked with Cub prior to the start of the season to vaccinate the staff and service level employees for those that were interested. The Saints will announce at a later time additional dates that fans attending games can receive a vaccination at CHS Field.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.