Jacksonville Drops First Game of Season Despite Sánchez Homer

May 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp suffered their first loss of the season Friday, falling to the Norfolk Tides, 5-3, despite Jesús Sánchez' third home run of the season, in front of a reduced capacity sellout of 3,455 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (3-1) committed a season-high three errors, while tallying just four hits at the plate. Meanwhile, Norfolk (1-3) used back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to take the lead, after Jacksonville had tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth.

For the fourth time in as many games this season, Jacksonville struck first. In the bottom of the first inning, Eddy Alvarez reached on a two-out hit by pitch. Sánchez then followed by belting a home run to right field, his third in four games, to make it 2-0.

The score stayed that way until the fourth, as Jacksonville starter Nick Neidert faced the minimum through the first three innings without giving up a hit. A pair of errors began the fourth and then a walk loaded the bases. Yusniel Diaz looped an RBI single to right to plate one run, and then two batters later, Brett Cumberland ripped a ball just inside the first base bag, plating two, and putting Norfolk in front, 3-2.

Neidert went five innings, allowing just the three unearned runs. He walked three and struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Jacksonville drew even in the sixth. Alvarez walked with one away, and Sánchez slapped a single to left to move him to third. Luis Marte then followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the score at 3-3.

However, the game did not remain tied for long. With one out in the seventh, Mason McCoy and Ryan McKenna launched back-to-back home runs off of Preston Guilmet (0-1), to put the Tides back in front.

Despite Norfolk starter Keegan Akin lasting just two innings, Konner Wade (1-0) was exceptional out of the bullpen, giving up just one run in five innings of work to earn the victory. Fernando Abad worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Manny Barreda tossed a three-up, three-down ninth to seal the Tides' first win of the season and pick up his first save.

The Jumbo Shrimp will have another chance to win the series Saturday night as they send righty Josh A. Smith to the mound to square off with Norfolk left-hander Bruce Zimmerman. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and our pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com, as well as on MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first two thousand fans will receive a Stone Garrett bobblehead, with postgame fireworks following the game, all presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young. The Jumbo Shrimp will sport their Shrimpspos fauxback jerseys, which fans can bid on at jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.