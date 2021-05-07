Nashville Sounds Announce Tickets Are on Sale Now for All 2021 Home Games

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today tickets for all 2021 home games are on sale now. Beginning Friday, May 14, First Horizon Park will be open to near 100% capacity, including all premium seating and group areas.

The Sounds and First Horizon Park will operate near a 40% capacity level for Opening Day on Tuesday, May 11, and for the home games on May 12 and 13. Single-game tickets can be purchased at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, at the Ticket Office located on Junior Gilliam Way or by calling 615-690-4487.

In conjunction with all tickets going on sale, the Sounds have finalized the complete 2021 promotions schedule.

Opening Day attendees will be treated to the first postgame fireworks show of the season following the May 11 game against the Redbirds. The opening homestand presented by First Horizon continues with the FOX 17 2021 Magnet Schedule giveaway three straight days from May 12-14 (first 1,000 fans each day).

Sunday, May 16 features the first of three Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 750 fans) presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer are July 14 and September 11 or 12. Sunday also features a fan favorite - the first of 10 post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The second homestand of the season presented by Pepsi welcomes the Gwinnett Stripers to First Horizon Park for the first time in ballpark history from May 18-23. The first of three co-branded University of Tennessee Apron giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by First Horizon is scheduled for Thursday, May 20. The other two giveaway dates for the co-branded University of Tennessee Apron are June 13 and September 8.

Friday, May 21 features the first of three Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 750 fans) presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer are July 1 and September 11 or 12

The homestand continues with the first of three Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers. The other two giveaway dates for the Stainless Steel Tumblers are July 17 and September 9.

The homestand concludes on Sunday, May 23 with the first of three Stars and Stripes Backpack giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by Advance Financial. The other two giveaway dates for the Stars and Stripes Backpacks are June 30 and August 8. Sunday also features post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The first two homestands of the season re-introduces the popular Throwback Thursday weekly promotion at First Horizon Park. The Thursday staple returns with the retro feel as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Your favorite four-legged friends are welcome back to First Horizon Park in 2021 for Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays beginning June 8 and every Tuesday thereafter. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit various local animal nonprofits throughout the summer. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Along with Opening Day, postgame Friday Fireworks can be seen on June 11, June 25, July 2, July 16, July 30, August 6 and a special Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4.

Along with the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday on June 8 is Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center.

Wednesday, June 23 features the first of three Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 750 fans) presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer are August 1 and September 11 or 12.

Last but certainly not least among the Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways is the first of two George Jones (first 750 fans) on Sunday, June 27 presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the George Jones Legends Wind-Up Racer are August 4 and September 11 or 12.

The September 11 and 12 dates for the Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways will feature a mix of the four.

Wednesday, June 9 features the first of two dates for the Interchangeable Velcro Hat giveaway presented by DEX imaging (first 1,000 fans). The other giveaway date for the Interchangeable Velcro Hat is July 18.

Wednesday, July 28 features the first of two Sounds Navy Adjustable Hat giveaways presented by Advance Financial (first 750 fans). The other giveaway date for the Sounds Navy Adjustable Hat is August 25.

The final specialty giveaway item of the season is the Sounds/Predators Co-Branded Jersey presented by Vanderbilt Health on back-to-back days - August 28 and 29 for Predators Weekend (first 500 adults and first 500 kids both days).

First Horizon Park is adhering to several health and safety policies during the 2021 season and can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

