RailRiders Returning to Full Capacity at PNC Field Next Month

May 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Due to recent changes in state guidelines, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce that PNC Field will return to full capacity on June 1. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will put single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season on sale at 10 A.M. on Friday, May 21.

"The change in state guidelines is great news for our fans," stated John Adams, Team President of the RailRiders. "While certain protocols must remain in place, we know things are heading in the right direction and our staff is excited to welcome all of our fans back to PNC Field next month. We are hoping to help make everyone's summer the best it can be with the fun that NEPA has been missing for too long."

Several policies have been updated due to changes in guidelines.

Bag Policy

Clear bags will be allowed starting May 11. Medical and diaper bags, as well as wristlets, will also be allowed.

Rain Delays

Fans will now be permitted to distance during weather delays by allowing them to leave and re-enter the ballpark during rain delays.

Group Seating

All group seating for the summer months and September is now on sale.

While capacity restrictions have been lifted, the RailRiders will continue to enforce several guidelines put in place last month. Those policies are as follows:

Ticketing and Cashless Transactions

Digital Ticketing and Cashless Transactions while at the ballpark will remain in place.

Masking

All masking guidelines will remain in place at this time.

Social Distancing

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will continue to enforce physical distancing while entering and exiting PNC Field, as well

as in lines for concessions and merchandise. Fans will not be allowed to congregate during pregame or in-game events.

Enhanced Cleaning

Enhanced cleaning regimens will remain in place.

In addition, due to MLB guidelines, the RailRiders will continue to utilize pod seating for professional baseball scouts and player families to assist with social distancing and safety. The 12-foot buffer zone around the home and visiting dugouts, as well as any areas near players, will also remain in place.

Protocols and procedures remain subject to change this season per Major League Baseball, state and CDC guidance.

For more information on all 2021 policies, visit the Health and Safety page at swbrailriders.com.

A limited number of single-game tickets for games in May are on sale now, while Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships are also available. For more information on the 2021 season, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.