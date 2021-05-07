Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (2-1) at Iowa Cubs (1-2)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:08 PM ET

GAME #4 / Road #4: Indianapolis Indians (2-1) at Iowa Cubs (1-2)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Kohl Stewart (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Marquee Network

LAST NIGHT: Following a controversial one-out triple down the first base line that resulted in I-Cubs manager Marty Pevey being ejected in the first inning and Cole Tucker coming around to score, the Indians bats came alive just enough to escape with a 5-4 win to take the series lead halfway through the six-game set. Chris Sharpe drove in two on his first Triple-A home run and Tucker scored another run off an error by shortstop Sergio Alcantara to stay ahead of Iowa as the Cubs scored one run in each of the second and third innings. P.J. Higgins brought the Cubs within one run in the fifth, but a pinch-hit home run by Troy Stokes Jr. scored the Indians eventual game-winning run.

SITTING 'EM DOWN: The Indians pitching staff last night fanned 10 batters for its third consecutive game with 10+ strikeouts, a feat that had previously only been accomplished once to open a season in the Victory Field era. In 2018, the pitching staff fanned a total of 41 batters in the first three games (15, 4/6; 16, 4/7; 10, 4/8), four more than this years' current total of 37. In 2019, the Indians fanned double-digit batters in three or more consecutive games a trio of times over the season, the longest streak coming from July 11-16 (six games) with a total of 76 strikeouts in that span. The 2019 club ended the campaign with a franchise-record 1,244 strikeouts.

SPEED DEMONS: After finishing tied for 10th out of 14 International League teams in stolen bases in 2019, the Indians currently lead the 20-team Triple-A East with five bags swiped in the first three games. Travis Swaggerty and Troy Stokes Jr. combined for three stolen bases on Wednesday, and Cole Tucker and Dustin Fowler followed up with two more last night. The Indians are 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts through the first three games compared to being 2-for-5 at this point during the 2019 season. Indianapolis' 69 stolen bases last season marked a Victory Field era low and the lowest bases swiped by the team since 1971 (66).

YOUNG BUCS: Left fielder Chris Sharpe launched his first Triple-A home run out of Principal Park and into the parking lot to give the Indians a 3-0 lead in the second inning last night. He is the second Indianapolis hitter to hit his first Triple-A home run this season, following Travis Swaggerty's leadoff home run on Opening Day. So far this season, four position players have made their Triple-A debuts for the Indians (Swaggerty, Sharpe, Connor Kaiser and Dylan Busby) and are hitting a combined .290 (9-for-31) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored.

MARVEL-OUS: RHP James Marvel makes his season debut tonight after spending the first few games on Pittsburgh's taxi squad in San Diego. Marvel hasn't made a professional appearance since September 2019 and spent the entire 2020 campaign at Pittsburgh's Alternate Training Site. During the 2019 season, Marvel stunned in the farm system, leading Pirates minor leaguers in wins (16), ERA (2.94) and strikeouts (136). His 16 wins between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis also paced all of Minor League Baseball. Marvel was named Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year following the marvelous campaign and made his major league debut on Sept. 8 of that year (L vs. STL: 5.0ip, 4h, 2r, 2er, 2bb, 2k).

CURRENT PROSPECTS: Travis Swaggerty continued to impress at the Triple-A level on Wednesday, driving in a game-tying run with a third-inning single. He showed off his speed in his second start in the leadoff position, swiping a career-high tying two bases for the fifth time. In 2019, Swaggerty stole 23 bases in 31 attempts to rank fourth among Pirates minor leaguers. Pittsburgh's No. 14 prospect by Baseball America and No. 9 by MLB Pipeline is currently hitting .364 (4-for-11) with one home run after going 0-for-3 last night. He is joined by RHP Miguel Yajure, who ranks No. 10 by Baseball America and No. 12 MLB Pipeline in Pittsburgh's system and is set to make his Triple-A debut tomorrow night.

FORMER PROSPECTS: Left fielder Dustin Fowler launched his first Indians home run on Wednesday to knot the game at 3-3 before the Cubs offensive boost. Fowler spent the entire 2020 season at Oakland's Alternate Training Site before being traded to Pittsburgh in February. The 26-year-old was named as a top 10 prospect in both the Yankees and A's systems from 2016-18, and was rated the No. 88 overall prospect by Baseball America prior to the 2018 campaign. Fowler is joined in the Indians outfield by another former top prospect, Anthony Alford, who was ranked as Toronto's No. 1 prospect and No. 25 overall by Baseball America in 2016.

WELCOME TO THE TRIPLE-A EAST: After 22 seasons in the International League, Indianapolis is now a member of the Triple-A East following the realignment of Minor League Baseball. All 14 International League teams (with the exception of Pawtucket, which moved to Worcester), with the addition of the Iowa Cubs (CHI), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA), Memphis Redbirds (STL), Nashville Sounds (MIL), Omaha Storm Chasers (KC) and St. Paul Saints (MIN), make up the Triple-A East. The Indians will now face Columbus, Iowa, Louisville, Omaha, St. Paul and Toledo as part of the Midwest division, with inter-division play at Nashville (June 8-13) and vs. Memphis (June 15-20).

