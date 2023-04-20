Chasers Draw 11 Walks But Drop Third Straight to Stripers, 9-3
April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite drawing a season-high 11 walks, the Omaha Storm Chasers could only muster three hits Thursday and fell for the third straight game to the Gwinnett Stripers, 9-3.
Nick Pratto drove in two of Omaha's three runs, on a pair of sacrifice flies. Pratto started the game's scoring in the third with a sac fly that scored Maikel Garcia from third base, then added another in the fifth that scored Samad Taylor.
After allowing a pair of baserunners in the first, Storm Chasers starting pitcher Max Castillo found himself in a groove, with a stretch through the end of the third inning with seven straight batters retired.
While Pratto gave Omaha a 1-0 lead in the third, it did not last long as Castillo loaded the bases to open the fourth and a bases-clearing triple put Gwinnett up 3-1, then the Stripers remained ahead the rest of the evening.
The Stripers added another run in the fourth, then three unearned runs in the fifth off Castillo, through the right-hander finished five innings for the first time this year.
Down by six in the bottom of the fifth, Omaha got to work on a comeback, first loading the bases with no outs for Pratto, who brought home a run on his second sac fly. Two more walks brought home another run, as Freddy Fermin drew a bases-loaded free pass with two outs, at the time bringing the Chasers within four, 7-3, and the tying run to the plate. However, Dairon Blanco struck out for the third time in the game and the Chasers could not bring the game any closer.
After scoreless innings from Andrés Núñez and Brooks Kriske, Ryan Weiss surrendered a pair of runs in the eighth to stretch Gwinnett's lead to 9-3.
Pratto doubled in the eighth inning, Omaha's third and final hit of the game, after singles from Taylor in the first and Garcia in the fifth.
After Nick Wittgren threw a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning, the Chasers drew two more walks in the bottom half, but could not inch any closer, falling by six runs and dropping a third straight to the Stripers.
Omaha will try once again to bounce back, Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT with left-hander Austin Cox on the mound.
