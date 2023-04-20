Homestand Highlights: April 25 - 30

The Red Wings take on the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) for the first time ever at home.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25 (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 (GATES 10:00 AM, FIRST PITCH 11:05 AM)

CAREERS IN SPORTS DAY: Local students will have the chance to learn about a variety of careers in sports from an esteemed panel of professional employees in the world of sports. Careers in Sports Day is presented by Alfred State College.

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college student, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID presented by Caktus AI

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

FRIDAY, APRIL 28 (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

MILO THE BAT DOG: Come watch the goodest boy fetch bats for charity. Proceeds to benefit Honor Flight and Veterans Outreach Center courtesy of Flower City Group

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #1: The first of five in the Milo the Bat Dog Baseball card set will be given away to the first 1,000 fans presented by Flower City Group. Collect them all!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

SATURDAY, APRIL 29 (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

CLEAN SWEEP: Volunteers will gather for free coffee and a danish and t-shirt at 8 am and then head out to project sites in city neighborhoods. Volunteers will return to Innovative Field around noon and receive a free ticket to the Red Wings baseball game, which starts at 1:05 pm. They'll also receive a voucher for a hot dog and drink at the game and free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts presented by the City of Rochester. For more information and how you can volunteer click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

SUNDAY, APRIL 30 (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

AUTISM AWARENESS DAY: The day will include: - Lower volume levels throughout the stadium along with other fan-friendly adjustments. - In-game production will be altered to minimize abrupt sound effects and video board displays. - Fans are asked to refrain from bringing "noise makers" that day - A Safe Zone located in Club 3000 on the Suite Level will be open all game long for those in need of a quiet reprieve from the game. - Section 218 will be the designated Autism Aware Section, reserved exclusively for guests with family members on the Autism spectrum. For special Autism Awareness Ticket click here

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

