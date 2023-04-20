Red Wings Fall to Norfolk, 9-1
April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Rochester Red Wings took on the Norfolk Tides Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park, and fell to the Tides, 9-1. The Wings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when 2B Jake Alu hit a two-out RBI single, scoring DH Darren Baker. However, the Tides swiftly responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the same inning. This included an RBI single and a two-run home run. With this surge, the Tides took the lead 4-1.
The Tides' offense did not slow down as they put up five more runs including another four run surge in the bottom of the fourth inning, consisting of an RBI double and a two-run homer. The Tides finished up their scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
The Wings batters fought to get back into the game, with DH Darren Baker leading the way for Wings, going 2-for-4 with a score. Their efforts were not enough to overcome the Tides' lead, as they fell 9-1.
RHP Jake Irvin (1-2, 6.35) made his third start of the season for the Wings Thursday afternoon and took the loss. He worked 2.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on three hits, four strikeouts and three walks. RHP Odalvi Javier, RHP Luis Reyes and RHP Jose Mujica combined to cover the final 5.1 frames.
The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is Darren Baker who went 2-for-4 with the lone score for the Wings in the loss.
The Wings will look to rebound Friday in Norfolk. RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 8.44) will attempt to get the Wings back on track against Tides LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.76). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
