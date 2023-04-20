Knights Announce Four Roster Moves on Thursday

April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves ahead of tonight's 6:35 p.m. game against the Louisville Bats from Louisville, KY.

LHP Garrett Davila was promoted to the Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. This is his second promotion to Charlotte this season. Davila, 26, was first promoted to the Knights on April 8 from Double-A Birmingham and he went on to make two appearances with the Knights. A native of nearby Belmont, NC and a product of South Point High School, he went 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 3.0 innings pitched with the Knights this year. In two games with the Barons, he is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA.

RHP Jonathan Stiever was placed on Charlotte's Injured List (retroactive to April 18). In two starts this season with the Knights, Stiever is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA (4.0 IP). A native of Cedarburg, WI, Stiever was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

RHP Sean Burke was placed on Charlotte's Development List (retroactive to April 19). He was activated off Charlotte's Injured List on April 18 and started the game that night against the Louisville Bats (1.2 IP/5 ER). Ranked as the number five prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America, Burke was originally selected in the third round of the July 2021 First-Year Player Draft by Chicago.

LHP Ricardo Sánchez was released today. Sánchez, 25, went 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA (6.2 IP) in three games with the Knights this season (one start). Sánchez was originally signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on February 17, 2023. The 25-year-old posted a 6-4 record with a 4.79 ERA in 21 games (21 starts) in 92.0 innings pitched with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. He also went 1-1 with a 5.55 ERA in five games (all starts) with Triple-A Toledo last season (24.1 IP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.