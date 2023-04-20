SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 20, 2023

April 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-9) vs St. Paul Saints (9-7)

Game 18 | Away Game 9 | CHS Field | St. Paul, MN | Thursday, April 20, 2023 | First Pitch 7:37 PM (EDT)

LHP Tanner Tully (0-0, 6.75) vs RHP Jose De Leon(0-0, 4.35)

DUNHAM'S DEFENSE- Top prospect Elijah Dunham has played well in the outfield in his first season at Triple-A. He has made seven starts in left field, three in center, and three in right. In twelve total contests in the field, he has not recorded an error. Last season he made just one miscue over the entirety of the summer playing in the corner positions.

SEVENTH HEAVEN - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has played in five seven-inning games so far in 2023. Twice it has been a doubleheader in which the RailRiders have split taking the first game both times. In yesterday's game, the rain was consistent throughout the contest but starting falling heavily in the eighth inning. The game was suspended for thirty minutes and considered final. The score stood and the RailRiders now have won three of five shortened contests.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders did not make an error in the opening contest in St. Paul despite the freezing weather. The RailRiders are second in all of Minor League Baseball with 24 miscues made, second to only El Paso with 25. It was their seventh error free game of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game.

LOSEKE LEFT STANDING - Barrett Loseke remains the only member left of the pitching staff to not have given up an earned run. The righty has only made three appearances after being called up on April 8 before recording an outing in Double-A. He has tossed four innings, letting up three hits and three walks, while striking out four. Loseke was originally drafted by New York in the 17th Round in 2018 out of the University of Arkansas.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had ten different players launch a home run this season. The team has compiled 25 long balls, tied for third in all of Triple-A. Jake Bauers and Andres Chaparro both have six homers, while Michael Hermosillo has three of his own. The Saints batters have amassed 16 home runs by twelve different hitters. Four have had a pair each, but Mark Contreras leads the way with three after his grand slam Tuesday.

SAVE SITUATION - Out of the bullpen, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has had three relievers record saves this season. Greg Weissert was the go-to closer before being promoted. He notched four saves in for attempts. Last year, he totaled 18 in 2022. Nick Ramirez has stepped up in late and close situations. Wednesday night he recorded his third save in as many efforts. James Norwood also has a save under his belt after keeping the win with just a three-run advantage.

BREWER'S BACK - The RailRiders have added pitcher Colten Brewer to the roster, totaling now 15 arms on staff. Brewer returns after being selected by New York on April 1st. The righty made three appearances out of the bullpen before being designated for assignment. Brewer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 17 and joined the roster the next day. The 30-year-old joined the Yankees after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash at the end of Spring Training. The roster currently sits with just 27 players, twelve are position players, including three catchers.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

